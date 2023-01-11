Missoula trustees OK Sentinel roof fix, class start times

From extensive flooding at Whittier Head Start to a damaged roof at Sentinel High School, there's not much downtime this winter for Burley McWilliams, Missoula County Public Schools' director of operations and maintenance.

“Burley has been busy with our own school district natural disasters,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s executive director of business and operations.

On Tuesday, district trustees approved the use of building reserve funds for emergency repairs to Sentinel as well as a short-term lease for the Head Start program to use part of the Cold Springs building through June.

The cost of repairs to both schools are still being worked out with insurance, but the district is moving quickly on repairs.

On the Monday leading into winter break, students noticed a support beam in the center of the small-engines classroom that “splintered off and the roof sunk in,” according to McWilliams. With a gas line less than 2 feet from the impacted classroom, the district quickly launched into action.

“We were concerned that if that caves in that we could potentially have an explosion for one,” McWilliams said about the main gas line used for a majority of the building. “Two, that gas line actually went up the building and across — directly over — where the roof caved in.”

After turning off the gas line, which shut down heating to most of the building, crews with NorthWestern Energy worked quickly to reroute it with the impending arctic blast forecast to hit Missoula just a few days later.

Heat was restored to the building Tuesday by 3 p.m. and the district continued working on plans to prevent the roof from caving in.

“Our community partners were so valuable in getting this done as quickly as we could possibly get it done,” McWilliams said.

When students returned to class in the new year, the affected section of the building was still out of commission. That includes two small classrooms and spaces for ceramics, wood shop and welding. Repairs to put those classrooms back in use are on track to be completed by the end of next week.

The district does not expect the small-engines classroom to be in usable condition before the end of the school year, however.

Repairs to Sentinel’s roof will be paid from carryover funds through the high school district’s building reserve fund and will later be reimbursed by insurance proceeds.

School start times

The current start times being used at MCPS schools this school year will remain in place next year, interim superintendent Russ Lodge said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The district put out a community survey to gather feedback and just over 2,800 parents, staff and community members indicated which schedules they preferred from three options. The results came back at an even split with each option garnering a third of the total votes.

“Not everybody can come up with 33, 33 and 33 – I just want to let you know, that’s not easy to do,” Lodge said. “But there’s a story right there and the story is there’s varied opinions and there’s advantages and disadvantages.”

Lodge said that the start and end times being used by the district this year have flowed well and that maintaining it next year is “the common sense answer.” His decision was made with the survey responses in mind, as well as consultation with Beach Transportation and the teachers' union.

Elementary school runs from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., while middle schoolers begin the day at 8:55 a.m. and are released at 3:55 p.m. The high schools start class at 7:50 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m.