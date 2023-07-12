A social media post making the rounds in Missoula on Wednesday alleged that someone recently took their dogs down to the Clark Fork River and, within 45 minutes, the dogs were vomiting and defecating blood. The post also alleged that the dogs died the next day and that an unnamed veterinarian told the person that it had happened a few times before this summer.

However, there have been no confirmed, first-person reports to the Missoula City-County Health Department about dogs dying due to drinking river water, according to department water quality district manager Elena Evans.

“We don’t have any first-person accounts,” Evans said. “We did go down and take a water sample where we presume it’s located. It isn’t an area where we've had a lot of concerns before. But we’re testing it, we’ll keep an eye on it and we’ll certainly be looking out if there are instances where dogs are getting sick.”

The Missoulian also asked if there were any reports of dogs dying due to drinking river water in Missoula recently, and Health Department communications specialist Lily Walsh said the office would send someone to get a sample on Wednesday and overnight it for testing at a lab for harmful algae.

A worker at Pruyn Veterinary Hospital in Missoula said they have not had any dogs come in with poisoning from drinking river water.

"We have had no patients with any toxicity in the last several weeks," said the staff member, who asked to remain anonymous. "We also reached out to the local emergency vet, Sentinel Veterinary Specialists and Emergency, and they have not had any there, either. We work pretty closely with them. If this was a true emergency, you would think they would head to the emergency vet first."

The staff member said the Pruyn workers "can't find any information to corroborate this single claim."

"We've certainly gotten lots of calls about it," the worker said. "It could be those dogs got into something. But as far as the actual river itself being the cause of anything, we've done our due diligence and could not corroborate or get any information to confirm that."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, harmful algae and cyanobacteria, sometimes called blue-green algae, can produce toxins that sicken people and animals, even to the point of death. Blooms can occur in fresh water and are more likely when water is warm, slow-moving and full of nutrients such as nitrogen and/or phosphorous.

“Effects of climate change, such as warmer water, might be making blooms worse,” the CDC’s website states.

Evans said that in Missoula County, harmful algae has been found in Seeley Lake and other lakes where the water is warmer and calmer than the Clark Fork.

“We see more and more of these as the weather gets hotter," Evans said, "particularly in more stagnant bodies of water, and bodies of water close to runoff with excess lawn fertilizer and septic runoff.”