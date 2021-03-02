Missoula union workers celebrate as so-called 'right-to-work' bill shot down

"We're supporting the unions because we're all a brotherhood and we help each other and we get a great benefit package, a great retirement package, great wages with the union," Hitt said. "But also, right-to-work hampers our growth which would hamper even the non-union growth. I mean I look at my brothers in Wyoming and Idaho, I mean they haven't seen raises in years."

The term "right-to-work" is misleading because it actually takes away rights of workers, he said.

"And I mean, (the bill's proponents) kept saying right-to-work gives growth," he said. "It doesn't. I mean Wyoming is (among) the top five states in the nation right now where skilled workers are leaving because there's no work. That scares me. I don't want to see that happen in Montana."

He also said all the proponents of the legislation, besides state legislators, are out-of-staters.

"All the opponents that were against it were all Montana people," he said. "So Montana workers wanted to keep unions here because they believe in the safety we bring to the workplace, the skills we bring to the workplace, and the efficiency we bring to the workplace."

He believes many people have a misconception that unions stall economic activity.

