The route for seeking a permit to demolish or relocate a historic building in Missoula is clearer now after the city council unanimously approved an updated ordinance Monday night.
This new version of the city’s historic preservation regulations came on the heels of the bitter debate over the dismantling of the historic downtown Missoula Mercantile in 2016. Confusion about the process led to revisions of the ordinance that expanded it from a one-page outline to a 13-page document.
The new document notes that the purpose of the permit process is to ensure that the applicant has considered “reasonable and economically feasible alternatives to demolition or relocation,” and can sufficiently mitigate the effects of the potential removal of a historic resource. It also notes that the site must have some sort of redevelopment plan that doesn’t leave the property without a building or structure, as part of an effort to keep from tearing down a historic structure to make way for something like a parking lot.
The ordinance isn't meant to be a one-size-fits-all document, noting that every application will have its unique set of circumstances, and will be assessed on an individual basis. The city is home to 51 commercial and residential buildings that are listed as historic structures.
Emy Scherrer, Missoula’s historic preservation officer, said the key changes also include definitions for seven key words or phrases, including “economic hardship” and “consultation” in the hope this will further clarify the process.
In addition, they've increased the time frame for the demolition application process through the Historic Preservation Commission from 90 to 120 days and have included a flow chart to visually guide the process, as well as the roles of both the historic preservation officer and commission and the review criteria.
Only one person spoke during a public hearing on the proposal, with Brian Upton saying he's happy to see the council move forward with better protection for historical resources.
"Most cities that we think of as destination cities ... are the ones that preserve their history and historic buildings," Upton said. "I think Missoula needs to do more of this."
Council member Gwen Jones worked closely with Scherrer in putting together the updated ordinance. Jones noted that the Mercantile debate was "exceedingly" painful and contentious, and they took those lessons and figured out what it is they wanted the ordinance to say.
Scherrer has called the original regulations “messy, unclear and challenging,” which led to a process under which the city’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to deny the Mercantile demolition, which the city council reversed, followed by a local preservation group suing to overturn the council, and a District Court judge ruling in favor of the city and developer.
"In the future, I hope we save and preserve all of our historic buildings," Jones said. "However, when it comes to the demolition process, my hope is it is a much better process. We tried to create clarity and structure to have a much better process."