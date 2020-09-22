Missoula used $8.8M in TIF for new sidewalks since '09

Brock said there has never been a public commenter who opposed the sidewalk program at an MRA board meeting.

“City council members, especially in particular those council members who represent those neighborhoods, have expressed to us the sentiment that sidewalks improve those neighborhoods,” Brock said. “We are a healthy, active community that likes to walk and run and bike, and having sidewalks increases that safety. It’s absolutely a public need.”

She said using tax increment funds to build sidewalks is a “great tool to do it in a way that benefits the whole community.”

“There doesn’t seem to be opposition to this program, and I’m so proud that it exists and I’m happy to see it continue,” she said.

Some residents of Urban Renewal District II have not been extremely excited to get new sidewalks, even if the city is paying for it. Mollie Devlin-McKay lives in the neighborhood near California Street and had to have a yard fence removed to make way for a new sidewalk. She and many of her neighbors were opposed to the new sidewalk.

"In general we didn't want it," she said. "Most of our neighbors didn't want it."

They live on a street that has cul-de-sacs on either end.