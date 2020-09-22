Missoula used $8.8M in TIF for new sidewalks since '09

Since 2009, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency has invested roughly $8.8 million for 15 miles of new sidewalks in areas that lacked that infrastructure in the city.
The agency’s sidewalk investments don’t get as much attention as the more high-profile investments around commercial development projects, but a huge chunk of the new property tax revenues from inside Urban Renewal District II and Urban Renewal District III are used for sidewalks in low-income neighborhoods.
"Since 2009, the MRA has invested $3.5M and constructed 4.2 miles of sidewalk in URD II and is on track to complete the URD II sidewalk network within the next 8 years,” said MRA project manager Tod Gass in a memo to the agency’s board of commissioners. “Since 2009, MRA has invested $5.3M and constructed 10.8 miles of sidewalk in URD III and is on track to complete the URD III sidewalk network within the next 4 years.”
The MRA is in the midst of replacing all the missing sidewalk segments on Inez Street between S. 1st St. W and S. 2nd St. W., the missing segments on S. 1st St W. between Russell Street and California Street, the missing segments on S. 2nd St. W. between Russell Street and S. 2nd St. W., and the terminus of S. 2nd St. W. east of Oak Street.
The projects will be funded with Urban Renewal District II and URD III tax increment funds.
In Missoula’s six Urban Renewal Districts, the property taxes from new construction since the creation of the districts are used as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for public infrastructure projects.
The sidewalk investments are part of the MRA’s Capital Improvement Projects.
Melanie Brock, a member of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners, said the program is “fabulous.”
“It keeps homes in those neighborhoods affordable,” she said. “Otherwise, infrastructure costs are passed on to homeowners. And they are affordable housing neighborhoods. This program puts in sidewalks where kids are walking to school, where residents are walking to bus stops in densely populated areas.”
Brock said sidewalks are necessary for safe commuting. She noted that they are often expensive for individual property owners to install.
“It’s one of the many things the MRA does that I’m so proud of,” she said. “It’s keeping Missoula Missoula. It’s putting in infrastructure, public right-of-way, that should have been there for years. It’s a way of reinvesting money into neighborhoods and doing it in a way that doesn’t increase taxes on those neighborhoods.”
Brock said there has never been a public commenter who opposed the sidewalk program at an MRA board meeting.
“City council members, especially in particular those council members who represent those neighborhoods, have expressed to us the sentiment that sidewalks improve those neighborhoods,” Brock said. “We are a healthy, active community that likes to walk and run and bike, and having sidewalks increases that safety. It’s absolutely a public need.”
She said using tax increment funds to build sidewalks is a “great tool to do it in a way that benefits the whole community.”
“There doesn’t seem to be opposition to this program, and I’m so proud that it exists and I’m happy to see it continue,” she said.
Some residents of Urban Renewal District II have not been extremely excited to get new sidewalks, even if the city is paying for it. Mollie Devlin-McKay lives in the neighborhood near California Street and had to have a yard fence removed to make way for a new sidewalk. She and many of her neighbors were opposed to the new sidewalk.
"In general we didn't want it," she said. "Most of our neighbors didn't want it."
They live on a street that has cul-de-sacs on either end.
"We didn't think we'd get a ton of traffic," she said. "Ultimately, while it was a big pain because of taking down our fence and moving some of our garden and neighbors losing trees and stairs, it is quite a nice sidewalk so I don't know if I have a definitive opinion on it either way."
She said the city was communicative about the project, sending letters and responding to calls, and city officials asked all the neighbors for feedback.
"We knew it was coming and they answered all questions and shared plans and blueprints via public meetings and in letters sent to our house," she said.
Aaron Wilson, the city's transportation planning manager, said the investment in sidewalks increases accessibility for all residents and decreases the need for vehicle commuting that causes congestion and pollution.
"Using public dollars to build out that public infrastructure is a high priority," he said. "In that sense it's helping us move toward our transportation goals without putting sidewalk costs on property owners."
Earlier this year, MRA Director Ellen Buchanan cited a perceived lack of awareness in the community about the benefits of the agency’s sidewalk program as one of the reasons they need a better communications and messaging plan to tout the benefits of Tax Increment Financing.
"The MRA staff has many strengths particularly as relates to the execution of important development projects, which bring the city much needed benefits,” Buchanan said. "The MRA staff specializes in the execution of projects that generally involve infrastructure in the form of sidewalks, trails, streets, alleys, utilities and landscaping; buildings, both public and private; and planning studies that lead to economic development, growth and appropriate urban design.”
After that meeting, the MRA committed $46,000 for a contract to develop a communications plan to improve public understanding of Tax Increment Financing.
