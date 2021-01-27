Missoula vaccine public clinic set for Sunday

Missoula County's first public vaccination clinic takes place on Sunday, January 31, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the University of Montana's Adams Center.
Vaccine doses will be provided by appointment only at this clinic. Missoula City-County Health Department officials said there are not enough doses available yet to serve walk-in patients.
This vaccination clinic is intended for individuals who qualify for Phase 1A and priority recipients in Phase 1B. Priority recipients are Missoula County residents who are 70 and older OR American Indians/people of color who are 16 and older.
This clinic is not intended for individuals under 70 with qualifying health conditions. Individuals who have had any type of vaccine or immunization (flu, shingles, etc.) in the last 14 days need to wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
This is the first public vaccine clinic in the county and is intended for residents who do not have regular healthcare providers. Residents with regular providers should visit the Missoula County Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co or call the info line for updates on how their provider plans to administer vaccines. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.
Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team spokesman Nick Holloway said the mass clinics would continue as more doses become available.
"We don't have a second one scheduled yet," Holloway said on Wednesday. "We're just doing one at a time. We don't have vaccine supplies to do any more than that yet. But we'll build from this and repeat it as vaccine supplies allow us."
Approximately 400 first-dose vaccine appointments are available. Individuals who meet the criteria can make an appointment at www.signupgenius.com/go/UMTVaccines. People without Internet access or who need help scheduling an online appointment can call the Vaccine Call Center at 406-258-INFO for assistance. With limited vaccine supply, organizers expect appointments to fill up quickly.
This clinic is free, regardless of whether people have health insurance. However, people who do have health insurance should bring their insurance card as insurance will be billed an administrative fee to help cover costs associated with the clinic. This fee will not result in an out-of-pocket cost to insured people.
Staff and students with UM’s Health Services Pharmacy, operated by the Skaggs School of Pharmacy, will administer vaccinations at the clinic. The Health Services Pharmacy is one of 26 vaccine providers registered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Missoula County.
However, the current limiting factor is the availability of vaccine. Missoula City-County Health Department staff recently learned from state health administrators that Missoula County can expect to receive approximately 1,500 first doses each week for the foreseeable future, based on the state’s entire allocation of approximately 13,000 first doses. Missoula County will likely have nearly 40,000 people expecting to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B.
The vaccine scarcity is not unique to Missoula County or to Montana; the shortage is nationwide. Health department leaders continue to advocate for more doses at every opportunity. Meanwhile, they encourage people to continue to take the standard precautions against transmission of the virus: masking, social distancing, washing hands and keeping their social circles small.