Missoula valley, 'death trap for bears,' goes Bear Smart

Missoula County and its central city went "Bear Smart" earlier this week.

In a joint city-county meeting Monday evening, the City Council and County Commission both pledged to formally incorporate tools to reduce human-bear conflict in and around Missoula, home to an estimated 150 bears.

The resolution, in the works since February, was developed by the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group and approved by the city's Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee last week. Monday's final approval of the resolution was unanimous, with all three county commissioners and 11 city council members voting for the measure.

Chris Servheen, a member of the group who has served in a variety of high-level bear management and conservation roles — including 35 years as the U.S.'s grizzly bear recovery coordinator — said in Monday's meeting that human-bear conflict is "a serious problem in the Missoula area. There are lots of bears overlapping with lots of people."

"This is a safety problem, having these bears coming to look for food around people," Servheen said, noting that many problem bears are killed. "The Missoula valley is a death trap for bears."

Servheen said similar policies in other communities in the Mountain West have proven successful in reducing the number of bears in town, the number of bears killed and the frequency with which conflicts occur: "If there's not a lot of stuff to eat, then they don't come into town as much. Or if they come through, they just travel on through."

"We'll never be a bear-free community because we live in bear habitat," he cautioned, "but we can reduce the number of conflicts ... There are ways to do things better and we can do that with this program."

Eight public commenters spoke in support of the resolution, as did many council members and County Commission Chair Juanita Vero. No one voiced opposition.

Although the plan includes recommendations on ordinances and enforcement, Councilwoman Stacie Anderson said that "it's as simple as getting educated," and education can often lead to change before enforcement becomes necessary.

The slate of recommended best practices and policies, including requirements to secure attractants like garbage and bird seed, are based on the Bear Smart Community Program developed and refined over the past two decades by the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, British Columbia Conservation Foundation, and Union of British Columbia Municipalities. The Missoula Bear Smart Working Group is a longstanding stakeholder group in the Missoula Valley comprised of representatives from Missoula City and County governments; Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Republic Services; bear biologists; and local watershed and conservation groups. The group developed the Bear Conflict Management Plan put forth in the resolution, and a supporting study of bear hazards around Missoula. The group used the Canadian program's framework to develop a plan specifically for the Missoula area.

The plan calls for a major expansion of Missoula's Bear Buffer Zone, an area in which garbage management is regulated to reduce its availability to bears, to cover all of the South Hills, Pattee Canyon, East Missoula, Rattlesnake, Grant Creek, La Valle Creek, Big Flat, O'Brian Creek and Blue Mountain residential areas. It also includes incorporated Missoula north of Interstate 90, east of Higgins Avenue, south of Southwest Higgins, and land along the Clark Fork River west of Reserve Street. In that zone, the plan recommends the city and county require bear-resistant garbage cans or storage structures. Those measures are not currently required if garbage is stored inside until 5 a.m. on collection day. Other recommendations include banning bird feeding, other than high-hung hummingbird feeders, from April 1 to Dec. 1, when birds have ample natural food, and recommending electric fencing around gardens, fruit trees, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and compost bins.

Garbage led to 49% of bear conflicts in Missoula 2018–21, according to the study. Bird feed led to 16%.

The plan recommends that the governments incorporate Bear Smart principles in building permits and subdivision approvals, work with real estate agents to inform residents, ramp up education and outreach, and recommend bear spray for residents in high-risk areas and the buffer zone.

"We live in bear habitat," Servheen said. "They don't live in our habitat, we live in their habitat."