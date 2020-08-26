Missoula Valley smoke still annoying on Wednesday

Montana’s regional air quality map had some green “Good” dots for the first time in many days as a shift in wind patterns helped clear out some out-of-state smoke.
Unfortunately, a new forest fire northeast of St. Regis could add some local product to Big Sky Country. The Long Gulch fire was burning in an active logging area and damaged a log deck and a timber processor on Tuesday, according to Lolo National Forest reports. It was 8 acres and its cause is under investigation. The Cinnabar fire 10 miles east of Stevensville was also layering smoke into the valleys and ravines around Rock Creek east of Missoula.
Wednesday morning’s western Montana air quality was good in the Hamilton area and moderate in Missoula, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake. However, Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield noted the prevailing winds will likely keep bringing smoke from Oregon and northern California our way through the day.
“If the smoke over Oregon makes its way here, we could see rapidly deteriorating air quality later today,” Coefield wrote in her Wednesday morning air quality report. But she added that Thursday’s forecast calls for a wind shift that should push the California and Oregon fumes to the south. Coefield said that should lead to a marked improvement in air quality, unless Washington develops new fires.
The 11,590-acre Bear Creek fire on the Montana-Idaho border near Lemhi Pass was 70% contained on Tuesday, according to a Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest report. The Shissler fire near Elk City was holding at about 2,500 acres, and had not closed the Magruder Road or Green Mountain Road as of Tuesday. The Marion fire 6 miles southeast of Powell, Idaho was also holding stable at 70 acres, but has closed public access to the Walton Lakes Trail No. 79.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.