Missoula Valley smoke still annoying on Wednesday

Montana’s regional air quality map had some green “Good” dots for the first time in many days as a shift in wind patterns helped clear out some out-of-state smoke.

Unfortunately, a new forest fire northeast of St. Regis could add some local product to Big Sky Country. The Long Gulch fire was burning in an active logging area and damaged a log deck and a timber processor on Tuesday, according to Lolo National Forest reports. It was 8 acres and its cause is under investigation. The Cinnabar fire 10 miles east of Stevensville was also layering smoke into the valleys and ravines around Rock Creek east of Missoula.

Wednesday morning’s western Montana air quality was good in the Hamilton area and moderate in Missoula, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake. However, Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield noted the prevailing winds will likely keep bringing smoke from Oregon and northern California our way through the day.