Missoula vascular surgeon to pay $3.7M to settle federal fraud claims

A Missoula-based vascular surgeon will pay $3.7 million to the federal government to settle a civil complaint alleging he violated the False Claims Act, performed medically unnecessary surgeries based on improper techniques and submitted fraudulent bills for payment to federal health care programs.

Dr. David Bellamah, who operates Bellamah Vein Centers in Kalispell and Missoula, has entered into a civil agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs and a third party, Lenore Lezanne.

“This civil settlement resolves claims of using improper techniques and unnecessary medical procedures to create and submit false claims to four federal health care programs," said Leif Johnson, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana. "Submitting false claims for unnecessary procedures increases the cost of providing services to people who really need it."

Michael Paul, who identified himself as a spokesperson for the Bellamah family, said the Bellamah Vein Center is known regionally and nationally for its exceptional patient care.

"The excellent patient care Bellamah Vein Center provides its patients was never in question," Paul said in a statement. "In fact, the federal insurance billing allegations were never proven in a court of law and the settlement was agreed up to avoid additional years of very expensive legal fees. The settlement allows Bellamah Vein Center to quickly get back to the excellent patient care it provides its many patients versus waiting for a conclusion many years from now."

Johnson said the fraud could have hurt U.S. taxpayers if it had gone undetected.

"Had the United States known the truth, it would not have paid such claims," Johnson said. "We will investigate and hold accountable medical providers who try to enrich themselves through false billing to federal health benefit programs."

The federal government contended in court documents that its civil claims against Bellamah and his company were based on Bellamah allegedly billing for certain services that were medically unnecessary and based on false medical records from Jan. 1, 2015 through March 31, 2017. Bellamah specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of venous reflux disease and varicose veins.

In March 2018, Lezanne, who was a sonographer formerly employed at Bellamah Vein Center, filed a suit in federal court against Bellamah Vein and Surgery alleging Bellamah received government funds for performing unnecessary venous procedures based on inaccurate medical records. The United States partially intervened in the case.

In its complaint, the United States alleged that Bellamah and staff at Bellamah Vein Center used improper techniques to conduct and analyze ultrasounds and used false ultrasound findings to conduct and bill for medically unreasonable and unnecessary services related to the diagnosis and treatment of venous reflux disease and varicose veins. The government contends that Bellamah submitted false claims to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicare and Medicaid programs, the Department of Defense’s TRICARE program and the Department Veterans Affairs’ CHAMPVA program.

The civil settlement prompted some strongly worded written statements from other high-ranking U.S. government officials.

“Performing medically unnecessary surgeries risks the health and wellbeing of patients, compromises the integrity of federal health care programs, and increases the financial burden on taxpayers,” said Curt Muller, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. “Working closely with our partners, (we) will continue to safeguard the integrity of federal health care programs by investigating individuals who seek to exploit them.”

The case was investigated in part by the FBI.

“David Bellamah’s alleged actions violated the oath held sacred by physicians,” said special agent in charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Health care fraud affects all Americans and the FBI remains committed to doing our part to combat it.”

Bellemah's practice's website notes he is a member of the Montana Medical Association.

