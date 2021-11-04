Missoula vehicle fire suspected to be arson

A vehicle fire near the Poverello Center on Sunday is suspected to be arson.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday evening on Hawthorne Street. There were no fatalities or injuries reported, Missoula Fire Department Fire Inspector Jason Hedahl said.

While the incident is still under investigation, Hedahl called it “suspicious in nature.” He said no arrests have been made in connection with the blaze yet.

Missoula police is not involved at this point, police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.

The car is expected to be towed and crushed soon by Missoula law enforcement, Hedahl added.

