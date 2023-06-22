The Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery in the Rattlesnake neighborhood has been listed for sale, although the owners anticipate still hosting public events this summer.

Andy Sponseller and Connie Poten have listed the 21.5-acre property, at 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, for $7.25 million.

“We’re close to retirement age,” Sponseller explained. “Connie and I are both on the other side of 70. We’ve been working 25 years with this."

Maintaining a fairly large vineyard and winery capable of producing thousands of cases of wine every year takes quite a bit of physical labor, he noted.

"I was out planting grapes today," Sponseller said. "We’re still planting 25 years later.”

He added that the property hasn't been listed very long and the goal is just to gauge interest. He and Poten want to find a buyer who would continue to operate it as a vineyard, winery and music venue as they have. Ten Spoon often hosts local musicians and food trucks on the scenic property. Guests can sample the wines and get wood-fired pizza while listening to jazz or checking out a classic car show, among other things.

“We’re still gonna support making the property available for community and family events,” Sponseller said. “This has been a stellar small venue for local music for the last 14 years, and we’re going to continue those as long as we’re here.”

Earlier this year, the couple was granted approval by the City Council to put their entire property under a conservation easement. That means the land can never be developed, and there is a public access across the property via a walkway which serves as a connector for various trails in the Rattlesnake area. The easement allows the property to be used for agriculture, recreation and wildlife passage.

“The Ten Spoon conservation easement is written to protect current conservation values of the property which include agricultural, scenic, natural, open space, recreational, educational, watershed and other associated values in the face of rapid development and growth in the greater Missoula area,” said Zac Covington, open space program manager for Missoula Parks and Recreation, earlier this year.

The city used $40,000 in funds from the 2018 Open Space Bond for due diligence, legal services and consultant costs.

The vineyard got certified as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1999. The property comes with a three-bedroom house.

Sponseller said he and his wife could get a lot more money for the land if it could be developed into housing.

“Land up here is grossly expensive, and the easement reduced the value of the dirt, the land, by 50%,” he said. “It’s still a good opportunity for a good landowner to come in here and sponsor an agricultural institution. All the heavy lifting’s been done. There’s a tremendous amount of work that’s been done, so it’s ready for the next farmer.”

They’ve been reaching out to people in other grape-growing regions to see if they’d be interested in moving to Missoula.

“And there’s interest in that,” Sponseller said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for somebody to conduct a northern-latitudes food growing operation or experiment, as well as grape-growing.”

"We're trying to find someone to keep it as is," he continued. "We put this much work into it, so that's what we're trying to do. That conservation easement was important. We put a tremendous amount of effort into the property in regards to agricultural infrastructure. It would be good for anything, not just for grapes."

Reporter Bret Serbin’s previous reporting contributed to this story.