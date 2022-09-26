Missoula volunteer honored with international award for Special Olympics

Rebecca Morley started pursuing health care inclusivity in Missoula, but she’s grown to take on a worldwide focus.

“When I look at health equity, I think of everybody,” said Morley, a 2022 Global Golisano Health Leadership Award winner representing North America and the Caribbean.

The awards are the highest honor given out by the Special Olympics to health partners who advance access to health care, fitness and wellness programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Morley was one of seven recipients of the award this year, alongside awardees representing Chile, Ukraine, Senegal, Japan, Macau and Lebanon.

The Golisano winners were honored on Sept. 19 at the New York Public Library in the company of dignitaries including the directors of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization.

“It was fabulous,” said Morley. “It was quite the group.”

Also in attendance were global athletes from the Special Olympics International Team.

“It was inspiring to meet them,” Morley said.

She has long been inspired by the accomplishments of individuals with various disabilities. She first became interested in helping this population because of her son, who has some special needs.

“I saw the struggle,” Morley recalled.

Morley’s son lives independently and works a steady job, but she has seen many outcomes that aren’t quite so rosy. Witnessing the challenges facing her son’s peers inspired Morley to advocate for people with special needs.

“It’s not easy,” she pointed out. “Trying to get connected to those services is horrendous.”

Morley, who worked for the Missoula City-County Health Department, got connected to Special Olympics by a supervisor. She took on the role of Clinical Director for Health Promotion, a volunteer position she has held for more than 12 years.

“It was just something I felt was really important,” Morley said.

As a Clinical Director for Health Promotion, Morley seeks to achieve health equity, an outcome in which people have access to health care regardless of ability, race, gender, sexual orientation or any other category.

Health equity, she said, “has become very, very important in public health.”

In the role, Morley has helped people with special needs go grocery shopping and pick out healthy foods. Then she would take participants to a nearby park where they could enjoy their purchases.

“I think they were really attentive,” she remembered. “They wanted to be healthier.”

Another responsibility she took on was training nurses and other health care providers to work productively and compassionately with people who have disabilities.

Morley said she took up “a lot of little things over the years.”

“I always had a heart for it because I had a child who had some special needs,” she said.

She encouraged other members of the community to try out volunteering with Special Olympics. She said there is a need for people with medical backgrounds as well as other experiences. Special Olympics provides training and depends upon volunteers like Morley to run its programming.

“There’s all kinds of things you can do to volunteer,” said Morley. “They (the athletes) give you so much more than you give them, really.”