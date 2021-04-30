Missoula volunteers, organizers critical part of vaccine rollout

Lines moved quickly at the vaccination clinics, Snyder said, which he felt was one of the major victories of the effort. He also saw vaccinators go out to cars for people who were not able to get inside to get a shot.

"There was definitely one person who stands out — she was in tears she was so happy to finally get vaccinated and she was so excited to be there," Snyders said. "I think some of those above and beyond services kind of caught some people by surprise. And then many people just commented on how quickly and smoothly it went."

Firefighters and other emergency responders were pulled off regular duties to help vaccinate people as well, said Missoula Fire Department Capt. Kory Garman.

Garman acted as a safety officer with the Western Montana All Hazards Management Team, which became better known as the Vaccine Coordination Team during the pandemic.

Nurses also volunteered in droves and even on their days off, he said. Mobile clinics for homebound individuals were also used and between 50 and 100 people were vaccinated this way.

According to state data, 100,518 COVID-19 shots have been administered in Missoula County and 45,518 people are fully immunized.