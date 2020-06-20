Missoula volunteers take on ‘do-it-yourself’ projects for United Way's Day of Action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A handful of volunteers gathered in a small pocket park on the corner of 8th and Grant to pull weeds in the native plant garden for the United Way Day of Action on Saturday. Others across Missoula contributed their Saturday to volunteering around town however they best could while maintaining social distancing.

“Just because we can’t all gather in one space doesn’t mean that we can’t volunteer together and make Missoula a better place to live for everyone,” development manager at United Way of Missoula County Rosie Goldich said.

Goldich said United Way hosts two days of action each year during the summer and autumn solstices. Usually there are around 150 volunteers who gather on days of action and spread out around town to work on volunteer projects, but this year it was organized virtually to limit large gatherings.

People were encouraged to choose from a list of “do-it-yourself” projects and then register them on the United Way website so they could see the different ways people took action. Some project ideas on the list included sewing face masks for at-risk populations, donating clothes to YWCA’s Secret Seconds, picking up trash on hiking trails or creating their own project.