Missoula voters approve bus system's expansion of free service

Bella Spencer is a University of Montana student but lives off campus right now due to COVID-19. She uses the free Mountain Line bus system in Missoula to get around town and to attend class. She's mostly very happy with the service, as her car is in the shop, except when she tried to hang out with her friends on campus on a Sunday.
"The buses don't run Sundays," she explained.
That will change a year from now, thanks to Missoula voters and taxpayers.
On Tuesday, voters within the Missoula Urban Transportation District approved a 20 mill levy increase that will provide Mountain Line with $3 million per year to increase services. That includes adding Sunday service for the first time ever, operating later into the evening and adding drivers and routes.
"Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active," said Jesse Dodson, MUTD board chair. "Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air."
The bus system will increase bus frequency on heavily-used routes and will support the conversion of its fleet from diesel to all-electric. Within two years, Mountain Line expects to have 12 total electric zero-tailpipe-emission buses, which will be 40% of its fleet. Some of the money for the electric buses comes from a federal grant, and part of it comes from the legal settlement resulting from the Volkswagen pollution scandal.
"We’re grateful to voters for valuing these benefits, even in these difficult times, and for investing in them as our community grows," Dodson added.
Mountain Line provides more than 1.5 million rides annually, and ridership has increased 70% since the debut of zero-fare rides in 2015, according to communications and outreach marketing specialist Shanti Johnson.
Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line's general manager, said the mill levy increase won't hit people's property tax bills until next November. So increased services won't be implemented until 2022. Mountain Line is pursuing grant opportunities to continue the electrification of its fleet, moving closer to its goal of eliminating its tailpipe emissions by 2035 while protecting Missoula's air quality. In a valley where inversions often trap in pollutants, that's a big deal for children, the elderly and those with breathing conditions.
“This is a transformative moment for Mountain Line,” Aldridge said. “We heard Missoula’s desire for weekend and late-evening service and put together a plan to meet those demands. Now, the voters have given us permission to make that plan a reality."
Aldridge said he and his staff were uncertain the measure would pass, given the economic uncertainty during the pandemic. But because Mountain Line serves those with the lowest incomes in Missoula, he said it will increase the equality of life here. Dodson agreed.
"This mill levy increase will fund expanded services to meet the needs of our growing populace, helping to build a more equitable, accessible community, which benefits us all," Dodson said.
All service expansions will benefit both fixed-route riders as well as seniors and people with disabilities who utilize Mountain Line's Paratransit and Shuttle Van services.
The mill levy will increase property taxes by 20 mills and raise $3 million annually for Mountain Line. The annual cost in property taxes will be approximately $27 on a home valued at $100,000; $54 on a $200,000 home; and $81 on a home valued at $300,000. The home value is the assessed home value determined by the state, not the price the home would fetch on the open market or the median sales price in the area. To see how much your home is valued at visit https://itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/ and enter your address.
The mill levy will allow Mountain Line to hire an additional 10-12 drivers, Aldridge estimated. He said riders have been good about wearing masks as required inside the buses, for the most part, other than a few exceptions.
The mill levy was a result of public requests for service expansion during Mountain Line's strategic planning process in 2017.
For a detailed explanation of a mill, visit online at https://missoulian.com/news/local/what-in-the-world-is-a-mill/article_89692139-6e7e-5268-9fa1-9df5b0d9fda6.html.
