Missoula voters approve bus system's expansion of free service

Bella Spencer is a University of Montana student but lives off campus right now due to COVID-19. She uses the free Mountain Line bus system in Missoula to get around town and to attend class. She's mostly very happy with the service, as her car is in the shop, except when she tried to hang out with her friends on campus on a Sunday.

"The buses don't run Sundays," she explained.

That will change a year from now, thanks to Missoula voters and taxpayers.

On Tuesday, voters within the Missoula Urban Transportation District approved a 20 mill levy increase that will provide Mountain Line with $3 million per year to increase services. That includes adding Sunday service for the first time ever, operating later into the evening and adding drivers and routes.

"Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active," said Jesse Dodson, MUTD board chair. "Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air."