Missoula voters cast ballots for mayor, council and judges

Madeline Smith came to the Missoula County Elections Office on Tuesday afternoon, assuming she would be able to vote.

She could not.

A recent change to state law prohibits same-day voter registration, which now ends at noon the day before the election. Smith hadn’t registered to vote and was unable to do so on Election Day.

“I mean partially it’s my fault, but it’s hard to (try to find time) midday to do this,” Smith said. “I’m like ready to vote, we have people who we were really kind of excited to vote for. So yeah, it kinda sucks."

Same-day voter registration, prior to this year, had been in place since 2006. More than 8,000 people statewide registered to vote on Election Day in 2020 — that number was around 1,000 in Missoula, according to elections staff. It allowed people to register and cast a vote all the way until the end of the day of the election.

“That’s always one of the hardest spots, where somebody who would otherwise be eligible (to vote), just due to the deadline change not being able to cast on Election Day is something that can be really hard,” said Bradley Seaman, Missoula County's elections administrator. “We’ve always said that we don’t make the laws, but we’ll always follow them as written."

To vote in Montana, a person needs to be 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have lived in Montana for at least 30 days.

Smith, who moved from Minneapolis to Missoula for a job two months ago, checked all the needed boxes to be able to vote, except that she didn't register in time, she said.

Same-day voter registration increases voter turnout, she said, adding that not having that option feels “kind of like voter suppression.”

Elections officials reported several other people had come in seeking to register to vote Tuesday, but had been turned away. Other local and statewide organizations reported the same.

“We’re seeing a lot of folks who were surprised and didn’t know,” said Erin Miller, the senior organizing manager for Forward Montana, a nonpartisan organization that engages in voter registration and education.

The organization’s “Get Out and Vote” phone banking effort had been successful, but some voters were not able to get to a place to drop their ballot, Miller said. Forward Montana also registered voters, which ended on Oct. 1 — the final day before the late registration period begins, where those wishing to register must do so at the Elections Office.

MontPIRG, another nonpartisan college organization that works to register voters, reported it registered 1,028 people to vote between Missoula and Bozeman.

The Missoula County Elections Office reported receiving 32,323 ballots prior to Tuesday morning.

Incumbent mayor John Engen, who is seeking his fifth term, is being challenged by Jacob Elder, a law student at the University of Montana and a former Marine.

Six city council seats are also contested in this election, as well as three municipal court judge positions and two ballot measures involving marijuana sales taxes.

Seaman expects voter turnout for this election to likely surpass the 2017 and 2019 elections, he said.

“Every election matters, especially in your local, city council elections, those can be decided by a handful of votes,” Seaman said. “This is a chance for your voice to be kind of amplified in a local election."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

