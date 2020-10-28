Missoula voters: Drop off ballots or vote in-person

With Election Day less than a week away, Missoula County voters who have not yet cast their ballot should plan on using a drop box or vote in-person, not by mail.
"The USPS (United States Postal Service) recommends seven days before the election to mail in your ballot, and we always use their guidance," said Bradley Seaman, elections administrator for Missoula County.
More than 63% of voters in Missoula County returned their ballots as of Tuesday, but those who haven't voted yet should plan to do so in-person at the Elections Office or via a drive-thru ballot drop box because ballots will not be counted if they are received after 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Elections officials are also reminding voters to cast their ballots early to avoid long lines on Election Day and reduce the risk of COVID-19 community spread.
"We really want voters to know that with social distancing requirements, with the added areas for COVID-19 restrictions, it is going to be a much longer than normal wait time," Seaman said.
On Tuesday, the Missoula City-County Health Department imposed new restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 that included reduced operating capacity for businesses, smaller group sizes, and an earlier cutoff time for serving alcohol.
Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the restrictions will not apply to voting activities, although the Elections Office will still use six-foot distancing, masking and disinfection.
Seaman said there could be wait times of upwards of four hours on Election Day, but said they will serve all voters who are in line by 8 p.m. In 2018, he said the wait time was an hour and a half, without social distancing or cleaning requirements. However, the turnout has been good thus far.
"We've had a steady flow of voters who are dropping off ballots and utilizing late registration," Seaman said. "We want to encourage voters to come before Election Day to make sure that they get the best service that they can."
Missoula County Elections Office is open with extended hours up until and on Election Day. Voters can drop ballots at the drive-thru box outside the office during the hours the Elections Office is open, or at drop boxes that will be located throughout the county on Election Day only. Seaman said the Office cannot legally operate drop boxes after hours.
The Elections Office hours are:
- Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 28-30, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m
In a Facebook post by Mountain Line this week, the bus service said it is providing service to the Elections Center every 15 minutes via Route 2.
