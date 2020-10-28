Missoula voters: Drop off ballots or vote in-person

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the restrictions will not apply to voting activities, although the Elections Office will still use six-foot distancing, masking and disinfection.

Seaman said there could be wait times of upwards of four hours on Election Day, but said they will serve all voters who are in line by 8 p.m. In 2018, he said the wait time was an hour and a half, without social distancing or cleaning requirements. However, the turnout has been good thus far.

"We've had a steady flow of voters who are dropping off ballots and utilizing late registration," Seaman said. "We want to encourage voters to come before Election Day to make sure that they get the best service that they can."

Missoula County Elections Office is open with extended hours up until and on Election Day. Voters can drop ballots at the drive-thru box outside the office during the hours the Elections Office is open, or at drop boxes that will be located throughout the county on Election Day only. Seaman said the Office cannot legally operate drop boxes after hours.

The Elections Office hours are:

Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 28-30, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

In a Facebook post by Mountain Line this week, the bus service said it is providing service to the Elections Center every 15 minutes via Route 2.

