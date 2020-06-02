Missoula voters move through lines quickly

Voters experienced little to no wait at the Missoula County Elections Office on Tuesday afternoon, whether visiting in person or moving through a short line of cars to drop ballots.
"I think it's really coming together great," said Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman. "Election day is an unknown. It's about how many voters are going to show up and … I never expected that there would be no wait time."
Montana has seen a record-breaking turnout leading up to today's primary, and it's not too late to cast a ballot or get a ballot. At the Fairgrounds shortly after 2 p.m., a line of cars rolled steadily through the ballot drop-off site, and three elections staff collected ballots from drivers.
Early on Tuesday afternoon, Seaman said he expected to seen more voter traffic at the Elections Center as the day went on, but he said elections staff will serve everybody in line by 8 p.m. Voters can visit the Elections Center to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, use an ADA accessible AutoMark voting machine, or drop their ballot drop off.
"Considering the new location, the wait times have been exceptionally low and people are getting ballots in," he said.
Seaman said that by 2 p.m., the office had received 40,775 ballots out of the 72,968 the county sent out — a return rate of 57%. The county voided 1,800 of the ballots that were sent to individuals who may have moved to another state, or contained errors.
Seaman said he was happy with the number of ballots returned so far and said he attributes the mail-in election and paid postage for some of the success. He said even with the mail-in election, there are still people who like to vote in person.
Seaman said the county's voter turnout was at 48% by 2 p.m., a number he said is usually lower than the return rate due to inactive voters.
"I've got 84,000 registered voters in Missoula, but I only sent out 72,000 ballots because the rest are inactive voters," he said.
Elections staff wore face masks as they directed voters inside the center, where voters were directed to use the same pen to complete all their paperwork before placing used pens in a container for elections staff to sanitize.
"You did such a great job, I've never smelled so much Clorox," Stacie Anderson, a Missoula City Council member, told Seaman when she stopped by the Elections Center to vote on Tuesday.
"You kept your same pen through the process, they wiped down your station afterward," Anderson said. "I felt very safe."
If you've voted your ballot but still need to turn it in, head to drop off locations at the Fairgrounds, Seeley Lake Elementary, Bonner School, Lolo Elementary School or Frenchtown Fire Station by 8 p.m.
Watch this story today for Election Day updates.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
In this Series
Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election
-
Updated
All eyes on governor primary
-
Missoula voters move through lines quickly
-
Updated
Curfews, pandemic test voters in primaries held amid unrest
- 6 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.