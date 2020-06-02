Missoula voters move through lines quickly

Seaman said that by 2 p.m., the office had received 40,775 ballots out of the 72,968 the county sent out — a return rate of 57%. The county voided 1,800 of the ballots that were sent to individuals who may have moved to another state, or contained errors.

Seaman said he was happy with the number of ballots returned so far and said he attributes the mail-in election and paid postage for some of the success. He said even with the mail-in election, there are still people who like to vote in person.

Seaman said the county's voter turnout was at 48% by 2 p.m., a number he said is usually lower than the return rate due to inactive voters.

"I've got 84,000 registered voters in Missoula, but I only sent out 72,000 ballots because the rest are inactive voters," he said.

Elections staff wore face masks as they directed voters inside the center, where voters were directed to use the same pen to complete all their paperwork before placing used pens in a container for elections staff to sanitize.

"You did such a great job, I've never smelled so much Clorox," Stacie Anderson, a Missoula City Council member, told Seaman when she stopped by the Elections Center to vote on Tuesday.