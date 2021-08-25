Missoula Ward 1 candidate Jane VanFossen running on city spending, transparency

Concerns with city spending and transparency helped prompt Jane VanFossen to run for the Ward 1 Missoula City Council seat.

VanFossen, 75, spent 23 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a commander. She has a master's degree in business administration and spent years as a systems analyst.

She deconstructed the entire city budget during the pandemic to better understand how city funds are being spent, she said.

"I'm accustomed to government finances and how bureaucracy works in practice and I feel I will bring that experience to the table," VanFossen said. "My number one goal is to communicate to the citizens, particularly of Ward 1, but more generally city-wide ... the broader trends and thrusts of our government, what direction is that going in?

"I don't believe at present that's being explained in any kind of holistic manner."

VanFossen welcomes public scrutiny of the city budget and would like to see more input from citizens, she said. She found the budget to be structured around 160 funds "analogous" to checking accounts.