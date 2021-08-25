Missoula Ward 1 candidate Jane VanFossen running on city spending, transparency

Concerns with city spending and transparency helped prompt Jane VanFossen to run for the Ward 1 Missoula City Council seat.
VanFossen, 75, spent 23 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a commander. She has a master's degree in business administration and spent years as a systems analyst.
She deconstructed the entire city budget during the pandemic to better understand how city funds are being spent, she said.
"I'm accustomed to government finances and how bureaucracy works in practice and I feel I will bring that experience to the table," VanFossen said. "My number one goal is to communicate to the citizens, particularly of Ward 1, but more generally city-wide ... the broader trends and thrusts of our government, what direction is that going in?
"I don't believe at present that's being explained in any kind of holistic manner."
VanFossen welcomes public scrutiny of the city budget and would like to see more input from citizens, she said. She found the budget to be structured around 160 funds "analogous" to checking accounts.
Transfers in and out of the funds are not individually reported, she said, adding they should be available to the public and that she would call for ways to make city financial data more readable and understandable to average Missoulians.
She would also like to see "measurable" results be a condition for continued public funding on any project.
"Each month financial reports are published on the city's website and they can be up to 700 pages long of numbers only, no explanation," VanFossen said. "That's problematic."
She would like to cut regulations to allow developers to build housing faster and expressed concern with the city involving itself in developmental projects, specifically community land trusts.
"One of the criticisms is that these community land trusts, if they're actually managed by nonprofits, they pay no taxes ... in theory, for instance, tax increment financing should be building the tax base, right? If, in fact, the money is going to nonprofit projects, then it doesn't build the tax base," VanFossen said.
"But it can provide some needed housing, so this is the story of government. It's a balancing act. There's rarely an easy, single silver bullet that cures a really big social problem."
Additionally, she would push the city to spend money at local businesses, as well as discourage non-competitive contracts.
The long-term consequences of new projects are not adequately being discussed, specifically the purchase of the federal building, Bridge Apartments and Marshall Mountain, she said.
"When I reviewed the documentation, I didn't see any long-term perspective of what the — in the military we called it 'lifecycle management costs' — are," VanFossen said of the federal building. "If you buy a new building, it's going to have a lot of costs for the next 20 or 30 years and you at least should have some kind of estimate you can work from."
VanFossen also noted that special assessments, charges for services and fines and fees have increased.
"I think it is probably time for city council to take a critical look and re-evaluate if each and every one of those promotes equity and if it is still an appropriate charge to make to its citizens," VanFossen said.
In her campaign literature, VanFossen says she is neither a Democrat nor a Republican. City council races are nonpartisan, though local parties do endorse candidates.
VanFossen filed late in the cycle and is in a crowded Ward 1 race — she is running against Sheena Winterer, Jennifer Savage and Kevin Hunt.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com
