Missoula Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt running on affordable housing, increased transparency

Missoula City Council Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt has big ideas for affordable housing and would like to see increased transparency in elected positions in the city.
Running for the second time — he ran years ago fresh out of high school — he's centering his campaign on the housing crisis gripping the city.
Ward 1 encompasses the Rattlesnake and Northside neighborhoods.
"It's beyond gentrification, it's literally move out the poor folks and move in the rich folks. What we want is a committee for everybody, but that's not what's happening. It's like a class war," Hunt said on Tuesday.
Hunt, 63, takes issue with how the city has used TIF funding, he said. City council and the mayor's office have allowed out-of-state interests to buy property and make it unaffordable to those lower on the economic spectrum, he added.
"Contrary to what a lot of people will say, I'm not philosophically opposed to tax increment financing," Hunt said. "I'm opposed to the abuses that I see in it."
Hunt also expressed discontent over the makeup of the council itself, as he said many on it and running for it this year are real estate agents who are looking out for their own agenda.
"I would say to the voters, if you believe that you're going to solve this problem by electing big Realtors, big landlords to city council to solve the problem that's making them rich, be my guest," Hunt said.
Creating affordable and inclusionary housing for the city's working class is a priority for Hunt. Land banking — the process in which a municipality buys land and then holds it to help spur development — is part of the solution, he said.
While he recognizes it would likely be taken to court, Hunt proposes the city only transfer banked lands to nonprofits and developers who agree to a plan that requires rents to be kept at affordable rates. Bylaws requiring this could be built into homeowner association agreements, he said.
"It's an end run around the Legislature," Hunt said. "And it's creative ... but I keep being told we can't do it, we can't do it and people are tired of hearing you can't do it. (We need) to think outside the box."
Concerned with the environment, Hunt is worried the housing crisis will deepen as those looking to escape impacts of climate change move to places like Montana, he said.
In terms of wildfires increasing, it's important to keep the dams on Rattlesnake Creek, he said, adding that those bodies of water are used to refill firefighting equipment and he is concerned fires near Missoula will increase.
Having the reservoirs will also allow them to be used as potable water if Missoula's population continues to grow, he added.
"Missoula's going to be overrun if we like it or not and it's going to be climate refugees," he said. "The only question is if it's only going to be rich climate refugees or are we going to be open to all climate refugees."
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
Hunt is an inactive member of the bar and in the past worked as a defense attorney, including some work with those on death row. He plans to become an active member of the bar again in the future, he said.
Hunt was raised in Missoula, graduated from Hellgate High and went to the University of Montana. He describes himself as a libertarian socialist, but says many issues, especially housing, affect all parts of the political spectrum.
If elected, he said he would bring a strong voice to council in favor of those he feels have not been adequately represented.
"We have a city council that's like the cowardly lion, they need some courage. That's what they're missing. Courage to vote no, courage to disapprove of what the mayor wants, courage to try new ideas," Hunt said. "Where's the courage?"
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested City Council races.
