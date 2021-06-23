Missoula Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt running on affordable housing, increased transparency

"Missoula's going to be overrun if we like it or not and it's going to be climate refugees," he said. "The only question is if it's only going to be rich climate refugees or are we going to be open to all climate refugees."

Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.

Hunt is an inactive member of the bar and in the past worked as a defense attorney, including some work with those on death row. He plans to become an active member of the bar again in the future, he said.

Hunt was raised in Missoula, graduated from Hellgate High and went to the University of Montana. He describes himself as a libertarian socialist, but says many issues, especially housing, affect all parts of the political spectrum.

If elected, he said he would bring a strong voice to council in favor of those he feels have not been adequately represented.

"We have a city council that's like the cowardly lion, they need some courage. That's what they're missing. Courage to vote no, courage to disapprove of what the mayor wants, courage to try new ideas," Hunt said. "Where's the courage?"

The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested City Council races.

