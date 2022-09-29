Missoula Ward 2 interviews bring in varied perspectives

A diverse collection of Ward 2 residents interviewed for an open seat on the Missoula City Council Wednesday afternoon.

Sierra Farmer, Teigan Avery, Derek Hitt, Jack Rowan and Rebecca Dawson made their cases for appointment by the council to serve alongside the 11 current councilmembers. The vacancy opened up because former Ward 2 representative Jordan Hess was recently appointed to serve as mayor.

A sixth candidate, Charles Shane, withdrew his application after being selected for an interview.

All of the applicants who interviewed Wednesday said they have the time, commitment and flexibility to fulfill the duties of a councilperson, and they all also indicated they would run for the seat during the general election in 2023.

However, the backgrounds they would bring to the position and their priorities for the city varied widely.

Sierra Farmer, who works for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, drew on her upbringing as a Missoulian in her bid for Ward 2 councilperson.

“I think that being from Missoula, it really does give me a unique perspective,” said Farmer.

In addition to her familiarity with the city, Farmer also emphasized her educational background in business and public administration, plus her planning experience working with the Montana Environmental Policy Act at the DNRC and serving on the Missoula Planning Board since January.

As a councilperson, Farmer said she would strive to work collaboratively and increase public participation, possibly through a city podcast.

She identified housing, public safety and staff support as the top challenges facing the city.

“I will be a very strong advocate for Missoula because I love it and because I plan to be here forever,” Farmer said.

Teigan Avery also highlighted her educational experience as an asset she would bring to the city council. Avery studied political science and economics at the undergraduate level and earned a master’s degree in economics as well.

Not for the first time, Avery referred to herself as a “nerd.”

She pointed to public trust, housing and climate resiliency as the most pressing challenges the city faces.

Avery also said she sees the role of a councilperson as that of a trustee, and as a trustee she would work toward the city’s best interests. She clarified, however, that sometimes a population’s best interest is not always the most popular idea.

At 24 years old, Avery, the youngest candidate in the pool, wants to use social media to energize young constituents.

“This is one of the talents that I bring as a city councilmember is social media savvy to engage young people,” she said.

Avery also insisted that despite her relatively young age, she has the maturity and perspective to serve the city.

“I have been through a lot of the hard things in life already that have given me the realist perspective of someone much, much older than 24 years of age, but I’ve still held onto my idealism that we as a council can make really big change to help improve the lives of the people in the city that we love,” she said.

Carpenter Derek Hitt stressed the importance of his perspective as a blue collar voice on council in his interview.

“The talents that I can bring on are a little bit different than most that are applying for this position,” he noted.

As a representative of a carpenters’ union, Hitt said he understands what it means to represent a large group of people and how to find common ground amid different opinions.

He said he has a proven track record of making himself available to people he represents, which he would continue as a councilmember.

“Showing up is 90% of it and the other 10% is listening to them,” said Hitt.

He said infrastructure is the city’s No. 1 challenge. He pointed to workforce housing, growth, roads and accessibility as offshoots of the city’s infrastructure problems.

And he emphasized his commitment to giving “110%” to address those concerns.

“I’m there for the people that ask for me and I will be there for the people of Missoula if I’m selected,” Hitt said.

Jack Rowan, the most senior of the Ward 2 applicants, pointed to his extensive nonprofit experience as a demonstration of his preparedness to serve on council.

“I’m well aware of dealing with very contentious public issues,” Rowan said, but he also stated his commitment to handling the everyday issues with interest and sensitivity.

Rowan said a councilor should serve as a facilitator, and he wants to facilitate a balance between the city’s, at times, competing priorities.

Housing, climate change, inclusivity and civility on council, transportation and infrastructure, relationships with the state legislature, urban agriculture and food security are all important priorities for Rowan.

As a chaplain, Rowan said he has to be on call 24/7 to serve his community, and he insisted he would bring the same dedication to his council work.

Rebecca Dawson, the final interviewee on Wednesday, sat through the interviews preceding hers throughout the afternoon.

She said she wants to expand her work in Bikers against Bullies, from serving local children to helping local adults on city council.

“I have a world of real-life experience that I bring to the table,” Dawson said.

Instead of the housing issue that most of Dawson’s predecessors emphasized, she said taxes and crime are the primary issues challenging the city right now.

She advocated for support to first responders and a more fiscally conservative approach to spending. She suggested adopting a “need vs. want” strategy for budgeting.

“We need to conserve our resources locally as much as we possibly can,” she said.

Dawson also spoke to her “willingness to work together” with councilmembers of various political viewpoints.

During the public comment period of the meeting Wednesday, three members of the public spoke in support of Jack Rowan for Ward 2.

Council will vote for the new representative on Oct. 3. A candidate needs six votes to be appointed.