Missoula Ward 6 candidate Kristen Jordan running on a platform of criminal justice reform and unity

If elected, she would push for further data collection from law enforcement to get a better picture of what's happening locally in that arena. Additionally, she'd like to see a "prosecutorial dashboard" that would show what types of cases the city attorney's office is pursuing.

She would push for better and more pretrial support as opposed to pretrial supervision, she said.

She also suggested a "court kiosk," which would be placed in an easily accessible location in a neutral space, such as the public library. The way she described it, citizens could go there and check to see if they had any court fines or fees as well as warrants.

Basically, a place where someone could easily access their legal data.

"I had a lead with a software developer who was willing to work on that for free and I'd like to pick that lead back up if I'm elected," Jordan said. "(I also want) the legal system to ensure public safety, but just making sure the folks who are in the legal system don't come out with a bunch of unintended consequences that make it harder for them to get back and engaged in society.

"They've served their time, they've paid their price, they need to be able to jump right back in where they were, if not in a better place than they were in."