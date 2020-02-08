Missoula water bills to include stormwater fee

Missoula residents’ water bills will look a bit different starting this month as the city adds the previously biannual stormwater bill to its monthly billing cycle.

The planned change, which comes along with the city’s adjustment in stormwater fee rates, will save the city some money and manpower by combining bills. Residential properties will see a modest increase in their stormwater fees with the rate adjustment approved late last year, while some commercial properties could see substantial increases depending on the property type.

The stormwater utility rate increase will help the city keep up with federal water quality standards and overdue maintenance. The new rates for a single-family home would equate to $4.21 a month, as opposed to the previous monthly rate of about 75 cents.

Commercial properties could see a wide array of increases depending on the specific type of property. One example given at a city meeting in November was that of an average-size car dealership, which will pay $43 each month, or $516 a year, rather than $23 per year, under the rate increase approved at the end of last year.