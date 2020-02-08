Missoula water bills to include stormwater fee

Missoula residents’ water bills will look a bit different starting this month as the city adds the previously biannual stormwater bill to its monthly billing cycle.
The planned change, which comes along with the city’s adjustment in stormwater fee rates, will save the city some money and manpower by combining bills. Residential properties will see a modest increase in their stormwater fees with the rate adjustment approved late last year, while some commercial properties could see substantial increases depending on the property type.
The stormwater utility rate increase will help the city keep up with federal water quality standards and overdue maintenance. The new rates for a single-family home would equate to $4.21 a month, as opposed to the previous monthly rate of about 75 cents.
Commercial properties could see a wide array of increases depending on the specific type of property. One example given at a city meeting in November was that of an average-size car dealership, which will pay $43 each month, or $516 a year, rather than $23 per year, under the rate increase approved at the end of last year.
The stormwater utility, created in 2016 to maintain federal Clean Water Act standards and Missoula’s water quality, manages the runoff from rain that collects into rivers and groundwater, with much of it being funneled into the aquifer, and the associated infrastructure.
You have free articles remaining.
The funds will also help to maintain the city's levee system, which protects the city from the Clark Fork River when it floods, and helps keep flood insurance rates low for homeowners.
When the utility was created, temporary rates were set at $9 per year for all residential properties and $23 per year for commercial properties.
Dennis Bowman, the city’s deputy public works director and supervisor of the water utility, has said the initial rates were set low at first while the city assessed how to form standard rates and what work would need to be done.
Bowman said storm drains and other infrastructure needed significant maintenance.
The new proposed rates are determined by adding a calculated fee based on hundreds of different specific property types to a $48 flat fee. The calculated additional rates vary widely, with single-family homes working out to an additional $2.53, for a monthly total bill of $4.21.
In the year before creating the stormwater utility, Missoula spent only a fraction — $192,998 — of what the other six largest cities in Montana spent controlling the pollutants that enter public waterways through stormwater runoff. For example, Great Falls spent more than $2 million, and Kalispell spent over $1.8 million.
With the rate increase, Missoula homeowners would still pay lower rates than Bozeman, Great Falls and Kalispell, according to data on the city’s website.