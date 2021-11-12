Missoula water rates likely to increase in 2022

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates in Missoula will likely soon increase.

The Public Works committee of city council voted 9-0 this week, with three absences, to set a Dec. 6 public hearing date on the rate increases.

The resolution will likely pass sometime in mid-December and if it does, a new water rate will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The proposed rates, which impact water, stormwater and wastewater, will increase the average residential customer’s monthly bill by $2.92 in 2022. Scheduled increases will also happen the following two years, a city referral document stated.

The average bill will increase by an additional $4.11 in 2023 and another $4.40 in 2024. The average Missoulian’s monthly water bill (combining water, wastewater and stormwater increases) will be approximately $11.43 more expensive by 2024 than it is today.

Water rates are currently lower than they were in 2011, while wastewater rates have not increased since 2015, city officials said.

“We really have two primary challenges right now. We have an aging system and we’re seeing increased costs,” Jeremy Keene, Missoula’s director of public works and mobility, told the committee. “Historically we have not kept up with replacement needs with infrastructure in these utilities. This is not unusual. It’s happening all around the country.

“We’re relying on infrastructure that is well past its intended life.”

Mayor John Engen said during Wednesday's committee meeting that the city has “something on the order” of more than $100 million in deferred maintenance costs in the utilities system.

He reiterated the point during a Friday interview.

"As a practical matter, as a function of the acquisition of the water company, I have always said that at some point we will need to raise more money, we will need to make additional investment in the system," Engen told the Missoulian. "The fundamental difference today is that when we as public owners of this public asset raise rates, all of that rate is invested directly back into the system.

"This isn't about profit, this isn't about investors somewhere else making money."

According to a city presentation, done in partnership with FCS Group — a company that provides utility consulting — the water system needs $36.7 million for capital projects through 2024, in addition to $11.2 million for sewer and $4.1 million for stormwater.

That total was put together by FCS Group for large, needed projects already within city infrastructure, as well as those that would be built to allow for future development. Those estimates do not include other large costs, such as payroll.

A city presentation slide titled “Why Raise Utility Rates” said Missoula needs to address inflationary costs, hire more employees to “address growth and further utility’s mission,” invest in sustainable infrastructure and prioritize reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from water and wastewater. About 58% of the city’s emissions come from water and wastewater.

Missoula is working toward a goal of replacing 1% of city water mains each year, but has only addressed 0.3% over the last four years, city officials said. Additionally, the city is working on a new water metering system and also needs to invest in new storage tanks, water supply wells and transmission mains.

Money for those projects would come from the increased water rates.

Additionally, wastewater rate increases would be used to “rehabilitate or replace” three lift stations and develop plans for two more lift station rehab projects, the city presentation said.

The money raised from the increased wastewater rates could also go toward improvements to the UV disinfection system, upgrades to the city compost facility, and a 500-kilowatt solar farm at the Resource Recovery Facility.

“We need to invest in sustainable infrastructure that will let us reduce leakage, improve our wastewater treatment processes, continue to divert nutrients away from the Clark Fork River where they can cause algae blooms and to remove pollutants from urban runoff," Logan McInnis, Missoula's deputy public works director, told the committee.

Stormwater projects that could be funded include one at Caras Park, another in the South Hills — which will, in part, be paid for using federal American Rescue Plan Act money — and expanded maintenance and installation of infrastructure to remove stormwater pollutants before they hit local bodies of water. There is also the potential for expanded maintenance on four levee systems around Missoula.

"(Levee) work is some work that other stormwater utilities in Montana don't deal with, so we're unique in that levee maintenance is a big chunk of work that our stormwater utility performs each year," McInnis told the committee.

Missoula bought the city’s water distribution system, then called Mountain Water, from Algonquin Liberty, who purchased it from the Carlyle Group. In 2017, Missoula paid $83.86 million, plus an additional $6.3 million to developers who worked for the utility, for the purchase of the water distribution system.

That cost rises if legal bills are included and Engen said the purchase number he has consistently used is approximately $100 million. The city and the prior owners of Missoula’s water system have embarked on a long, nasty and expensive fight following the city purchase.

Missoula condemned the water system prior to its purchase. The Public Services Commission had got into a fight with Carlyle and when the company was sold to Liberty, the new owners were forced by the PSC to return water rates to what they were in 2011 — where they have been since.

In late 2020, as the result of a court ruling, NBC Montana revealed Missoula had spent over $20 million in legal fees on the purchase since it changed hands. Engen said Friday that he expects litigation to continue "over the course of the next six months to a year."

"There are a few lingering items out there, but they have absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the residents of the city of Missoula own their water system ... none of that is at risk," Engen said. "What is at risk, is we're continuing to haggle over attorney fees and we're continuing to haggle over whether Carlyle and Carlyle infrastructure partners played fairly with us during the process."

That legal battle ending would be good news for the city, though opposition to the purchase of the water system remains. During a Nov. 8 city council meeting, city councilors Jesse Ramos, John Contos and Sandra Vasecka voted against approving an agenda item related to city bills because of $4,500 in legal fees stemming from Mountain Water.

Ramos, Contos and Vasecka have consistently voted against any accounts payable agenda item that includes legal bills relating to the water purchase. The topic was something Jacob Elder, Engen’s challenger in the 2021 municipal election, ran on.

Engen has been firm in his support for the purchase.

"The herculean task of pursuing public ownership the city of Missoula's team engaged in is the most meaningful thing in a generation that local government could have done to protect the future of this community," Engen said. "There's no hyperbole there. This ain't about me, it's really about this team recognizing the essential need to have control of an elemental resource in public hands."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

