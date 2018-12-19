Three lawsuits involving the Missoula City Council and the Carlyle Group — former owner of Mountain Water — are moving forward at a variety of speeds, according to an update given to councilors Wednesday afternoon.
A recent ruling by Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson granted the Carlyle Group’s motion to take a bad faith lawsuit to arbitration, but only to decide what issues are to be discussed, Attorney Scott Stearns told the council. He added the judge denied a motion by Carlyle Group LP, which is the Carlyle Group’s parent company, to be dropped from the lawsuit.
The city will appoint an arbitrator, as will Carlyle. Those two people will then choose a third arbitrator, and the three will decide what claims in the bad faith case are to be arbitrated or not.
Stearns said the city has chosen its arbitrator and has asked for the name of the Carlyle Groups’ arbitrator by Friday, but doubts that will happen.
“They haven’t responded back for a long time,” Stearns said.
Councilor Bryan von Lossberg said it once again appears Carlyle is trying to slow down the process, noting “they like to drag their heels and stretch things out.” That’s one of the allegations included in the bad faith lawsuit.
Attorneys for the city resurrected the bad faith lawsuit earlier this year; it was first filed in 2015. The city accuses the Carlyle Group of 11 counts that include making false promises, civil conspiracy and misrepresentation when the city was trying to buy the Mountain Water Company, which it eventually did for $88 million. The municipal utility now is known as Missoula Water.
A 2011 letter outlining the proposed sale noted any and all disputes, controversies and claims would be determined by arbitration. But an attorney for the city said they believe the letter was signed under false pretenses, so its terms don’t apply.
In a July interview, a spokesman for The Carlyle Group said they wanted to go through the arbitration process, noting it “intended to enforce its contractual right to arbitrate.”
Christopher Ullman, a spokesman for Carlyle, said in an email “The judge ordered that the case proceed in arbitration weeks ago and the city has yet to file to our knowledge.”
In a separate case, Carlyle is trying to shift property taxes on the water company to the city, arguing it should take over payments since it filed an eminent domain case when trying to take possession of the utility. Mountain Water had paid an estimated $1.2 million a year in property taxes in 2014.
Briefs and motions for summary judgement on the case must be filed in Missoula District Court by Jan. 15, and oral arguments are set for Jan. 25 before Judge Leslie Halligan.
“We expect her to rule quickly,” Tasha Jones, an attorney with Boones Karlberg, which also is representing the city in the lawsuits, told the council. “When we signed the settlement agreement, there was a provision that said all issues related to the property tax was resolved. Despite that clear agreement, Mountain Water sued the Department of Revenue and argued that the city should be assessed the property taxes.”
Ullman declined to comment on the property tax case.
The third case involves attorneys’ fees from the condemnation case, in which the city was ordered to bear Carlyle’s costs after making an offer that was about $20 million below the amount the city eventually paid.
The case was appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, where the justices reduced Carlyle’s attorneys’ fees from what actually was paid to what the prevailing wages are in Montana. They then remanded the case to Missoula District Court Judge Karen Townsend, instructing her to allow Carlyle access to more information on how much the city paid private attorneys it hired as part of the effort to determine the prevailing wages.
“Judge Townsend agreed that limited discovery on remand was OK, but couldn’t be used as a fishing expedition to reopen the case,” Stearns said. “Despite that warning, Carlyle tried to expand the scope. We made a motion and it is pending before her.”
In court documents, Carlyle said the city is “stonewalling.”
The company said it sent “targeted discovery requests seeking information about the city’s litigation approach and expenses” in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling. Carlyle’s attorneys requested bills and invoices from the city’s legal counsel — something the city has refused to disclose — and communications regarding whether the costs were reasonable. The company also sought the rates, payment arrangements and details of the city’s experts.
“These narrow requests at the heart of this dispute are thus far from the stuff of the ‘fishing expedition’ that the Supreme Court warned against,” the company wrote in a legal brief. “Instead of producing this information, the city refused to comply with the Supreme Court’s mandate and objected wholesale to certain requests without a valid basis.”
Carlyle adds that the basic documents of bills and invoices of legal counsel is only a “cursory summary” of the expenses, but “hints at a no-holds-barred approach to the condemnation case involving millions of dollars paid to at least 15 attorneys …” The city allegedly paid attorneys up to $790 per hour, and experts up to $587 per hour, “both far above typical Missoula rates.”
At last count, the city has incurred about $9 million in attorneys’ fees.