Floats affixed with twinkling Christmas lights illuminated South Fourth Street East as parade participants lined up in preparation for the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday evening.
The parade began at the intersection of Higgins and Fourth Street, where both newcomers and veterans dumped candy into bins and put the final touches on their floats.
An outfitted trailer hitch strung with paper letters that spelled “Island of Misfit Toys” neared the front of the line. The float was a collaboration between Frame of Mind, a picture framing shop in Missoula, and the Western Montana LGBTQ Community Center.
Amy Doty, the owner of Frame of Mind, said this is the second year her business has organized a community float where it partners with a different group each year.
Doty and her dog Cosmo, dressed in a reindeer costume, stood by the float based on the 1964 Christmas stop-motion television special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Doty pointed to a container filled with paper flags that kids made earlier in the day to hand out during the parade. One flag had a heart on it, one read: “I wish you a Merry Christmas,” and another read “Be yourself.”
“The whole idea is that if you feel like an outcast or a misfit, Missoula accepts you and you are part of our community,” Doty said.
Another float for Neptune Aviation featuring a cutout of a P-2 aircraft illuminated by a strand of white lights trailed behind the community float.
Todd Franicevich, a fuel manager for Neptune, said the company is a parade veteran. “I think as long as there’s been a parade, we’ve had a float,” he said.
The float featured the P-2 plane positioned on a lit base covered with pink fire retardant, giving the illusion of a plane dumping retardant.
Neptune deploys planes to fight fires in Montana and across the country.
“The fact that we’re based in Missoula and from Montana is fantastic,” said Greg Jones, the vice president of program development at Neptune.
“We go all over the U.S. and we have a Montana flag on our planes so we’re very proud to be part of the Missoula community,” he said, pointing to the state flag on the vertical stabilizer on the rear of the cardboard plane.
Jones pointing to a Montana flag on the vertical stabilizer on the rear of the plane. “We have those on all of our aircraft.”
Michelle McCuey, a spokeswoman for Neptune, said they originally planned on a different float for this year’s parade but they had to change plans at the last minute due to the fires in California.
“We wanted to take one of our engines and turn it into a reindeer but all of our planes were called out to California to fight the fires,” McCuey said. “Seven of our tankers were undergoing winter maintenance to get ready for next fire season then all of these horrible fires started in California so we sent six tankers. We got them ready in six hours.”
McCuey said that Neptune retired the P-2s last year and they now use BAe jets. Although they didn’t use an engine on the float, they still found a way to incorporate the new jets.
“These are our little BAes,” said Jennifer Jones, the president of Neptune, as she pointed to children wearing cardboard box costumes decorated as the new aircraft. “That’s our new addition to a parade this year.”
The Neptune float was one of many groups in Missoula which regularly attend the parade, but a little further down the line Charter College participated for the first time.
Based on Dr. Seuss' “The Grinch,” Charter College’s float featured various characters from the story, a handmade sleigh and lights that glowed underneath decorative show fluff.
“My favorite part of it was the teamwork that went into it,” said Shelley Flesch, the president of Charter College.
Sheryl Krzyzanowski, a Charter student, was one of the float’s volunteers who styled her hair like a Who in gravity-defying spirals. Krzyzanowski also styled the hair and costume for her daughter, Elise, who dressed as Cindy Lou Who.
“My hair has a toothbrush in it,” Elsie said, pointing to her hairdo that stood straight up with a jingle bell attached to the top.
Echoing a true Cindy Lou Who statement, Elsie said she was excited to see all of the lights in the parade, but she was more excited to wave to her relatives from the float.
Sarah Ferguson, the director of the Parade of Lights, said this year’s parade featured 32 floats, which is slightly more than previous years.
“I think this event for Missoula is truly special because it is geared toward the family-friendly and inclusive and welcoming and magical community that we have here in Missoula,” Ferguson said.