No, Joe Biden isn't permanently tearing out the wetlands at the south end of Russell Street in Missoula to build some monstrosity.

There’s apparently been some consternation among the citizenry of Missoula that some sort of new construction is taking place on a popular natural area as excavators have been ripping into the wetlands at Cattail Corner. It's a large patch of vegetation and ponds on the southeast corner of Russell Street and Southwest Higgins Avenue.

A sign says in large letters that it's part of "President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

But what's actually happening is a big chunk of federal money is paying for a restoration of the stormwater infrastructure of the wetlands.

The pond and wetlands at Cattail Corner serve as a stormwater filtration facility, allowing the sediment that is picked up by runoff from the South Hills to settle out into the pond. The vegetation also helps to treat the stormwater, which often includes elements of fertilizer, oil, pesticides, dirt, bacteria and other pollutants. The plants absorb nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen. The vegetation also mitigates other common pollutants before the water makes its way to the local rivers.

“We’re looking to restore the stormwater capacity of the ponds by removing sediment,” explained city stormwater superintendent Tracy Campbell. “There’s been a lot of runoff going into Cattail Corner over the decades. The sediment has really piled up, and it’s turned into more of an upland area and really lost its wetlands capacity. We will also improve habitat by planting additional native plants and removing non-native species.”

Much of the housing development around High Park, including paved streets and fertilized lawns, drains down to the Cattail Corner area.

She noted that people driving by over the next couple months will see large equipment removing sediment and other debris that has collected and filled in the pond and wetlands, causing it not to function as it should.

Jim Edwards, the owner of Pattee Creek Market in Missoula, donated the land to the city for Cattail Corner in the early 2000s. He was relieved to hear the project is rehabilitating the area. He said a lot of people have been driving by and, assuming some sort of building is being constructed, have called him or talked to him to express alarm.

“I’m glad it’s staying as a wetland, that’s what it’s supposed to be,” Edwards said.

Edwards said people have been telling him that they think President Biden is building something over the wetlands.

The city sent out a detailed press release about the project earlier this year and has information posted about it on its webpage. Campbell said Cattail Corner is beloved by the community and she’s aware that many people might have wrong assumptions of what the project entails.

“We’ve been thankful that so many people care about it,” she noted. “We’re protecting the water quality. We wouldn’t do anything to destroy it. We’ve had a lot of people wondering about it. We’ve had wildlife biologists on staff doing bird surveys out there to make sure we weren’t going to impact the wildlife.”

The Cattail Corner project is part of the larger South Hills Stormwater Improvements Project, which received $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding for the entire project.

"It should be completed this fall," Campbell said. "We'll have the plantings in this fall as well. It should take a year or so for those to be up. But it's going to look pretty amazing, with open water pools and deep pool habitat. We're restoring the diversity of the plants and we're really expecting it to be a beautiful area."

Campbell said the federal money was crucial.

"The grant was for flood improvements in certain areas and for improving green infrastructure," she said. "We decided that restoring an existing green infrastructure project was a wise use of money."

For more information on the Cattail Corner work as well as all portions of the South Hills Stormwater Improvements Project, visit online at ci.missoula.mt.us/2673/Stormwater-Projects under South Hills Stormwater Improvements.