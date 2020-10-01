Missoula winter farmers market moves to old Lucky's store at mall

“We have the capacity for probably a few more vendors,” he said. “We’re still trying to get spaces mapped out. We’re adhering to COVID regulations and taking that into consideration.”

Producers like Earth Oven Bread and Missoula Grain and Vegetable Co. are longtime favorites at the farmers market, he said, and customers will find plenty of new surprises this year.

Masks will be required, and there will be clearly defined entrances and exits to keep the flow of traffic in one direction. Salazar said they’re still working with the local health department to see if they can have live music to entertain people while they shop. He said the old grocery store still has signs that say “Fresh organic produce” and “Coffee this way” that the market intends to capitalize upon.

Salazar said that because the summer markets saw fewer customers than usual for most producers, many area farmers are looking forward to having a customer base throughout the winter to make up for lost sales.

“The farmers all worked harder for the same amount of money this year because the markets have been a little slower, so many of our farmers are now planting later in the season and plan to be at the winter market,” he said.

During the holiday season, the market may add another day.