Missoula woman accused of pointing gun at partner during fight
hoehn

Kayla M. Hoehn

A Missoula woman made her initial appearance Monday after being arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun at her partner during a fight.

Kayla M. Hoehn, 29, is charged in Missoula Justice Court on one count of assault with a weapon, a felony, and one count of partner or family member assault, first offense, a misdemeanor.

Missoula police responded to a report of disturbance at the Salmon Lake Campground in Missoula County off U.S. Highway 83 about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials met with a man who reported Hoehn had threatened him with a handgun, according to charging documents. He thought she was going to kill him.

The couple had been arguing throughout the day while bar hopping in Seeley Lake, and things escalated when they returned to their trailer in the evening. At some point during the argument, the man turned his back to walk away and heard his daughter say “Don’t shoot him.”

When he turned around, he saw Hoehn with a gun in her hands, pointed at him, charging documents said.

A struggle for the firearm ensued, and the man was able to get the magazine to drop out of the gun. He told officials he remembered the trigger being pulled and hearing a “click.” He was able to get the gun away from Hoehn and leave the trailer to get to a location where he called 911. When officers apprehended Hoehn, she slipped out of her handcuffs but eventually was contained in one of the officer’s cars.

At her initial appearance, prosecutors noted her lack of criminal history but highlighted the severity of the offense.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal told Hoehn it was pure luck the gun wasn’t loaded and no one was injured. She was released on her own recognizance.

