Missoula woman accused of pointing gun at partner during fight

A Missoula woman made her initial appearance Monday after being arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun at her partner during a fight.

Kayla M. Hoehn, 29, is charged in Missoula Justice Court on one count of assault with a weapon, a felony, and one count of partner or family member assault, first offense, a misdemeanor.

Missoula police responded to a report of disturbance at the Salmon Lake Campground in Missoula County off U.S. Highway 83 about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials met with a man who reported Hoehn had threatened him with a handgun, according to charging documents. He thought she was going to kill him.

The couple had been arguing throughout the day while bar hopping in Seeley Lake, and things escalated when they returned to their trailer in the evening. At some point during the argument, the man turned his back to walk away and heard his daughter say “Don’t shoot him.”

When he turned around, he saw Hoehn with a gun in her hands, pointed at him, charging documents said.