Missoula woman accused of possessing and intending to sell fentanyl

A Missoula woman has been jailed after being arrested on suspicion of possessing 29 fentanyl pills with the intent to distribute them.

Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.

Missoula police received information that Gregerson and her acquaintance were distributing fentanyl pills on Wednesday around town, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Thursday.

Officers located Gregerson’s driver’s license and learned she had outstanding arrest warrants. Police conducted a traffic stop of Gregerson’s acquaintance near Spurgin Road and Reserve Street. Gregerson was sitting in the passenger seat, and was arrested for the warrants.

Police found a small bag with 29 blue pills marked “M” and “30.” Gregerson told officers they were “Mexican blue pills,” a slang term for a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing fentanyl. Officials then told her they suspected the pills were fentanyl and she confirmed they were.

The street value of the amount Gregerson was carrying was $580, which is not a typical amount for a user to possess, and the quantity likely indicated Gregerson intended to sell them, charging documents said. Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid that has caused multiple overdose deaths in Missoula in the past year.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, primarily fentanyl, have risen in recent years. In 2019, more than 36,359 synthetic opioid deaths were reported, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Gregerson made her initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Her arraignment is set for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. A criminal possession with intent to distribute conviction is punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

