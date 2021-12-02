Missoula woman accused of trafficking 17 pounds of meth

A Missoula woman appeared in federal court on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking 17 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, up to a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Law enforcement received information on Nov. 12 about drug activity in Missoula. Officials had been working with a confidential informant who said they had been getting fentanyl supplied to them from Snyder and her partner. Another informant told authorities they believed Snyder received between 30,000 and 40,000 fentanyl pills through the mail at a time.

On Nov. 24, a U.S. Postal Service inspector alerted authorities to two suspicious packages slated to be delivered from California addressed to a Missoula residence where Snyder received deliveries, the criminal complaint said. Together, the two packages contained about 17 pounds of meth, the equivalent of about 61,608 doses. Officers set up surveillance on an apartment where the packages were being sent and apprehended Snyder on Nov. 30 along with a male suspect.

When interviewed by law enforcement, the male suspect reported Snyder had asked him if she could have deliveries made at his apartment, but told him the packages were Christmas gifts for her mother. He denied knowing anything about Snyder distributing meth.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided at Wednesday's hearing. Snyder is being detained at the Missoula County jail pending further proceedings.

The FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the U.S. Postal Service and the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case.

