Missoula woman appears in court for alleged animal cruelty

In total, officers found three deceased animals, two dogs and a kitten, when they searched the apartment. The animals appeared to have been deceased for a prolonged period of time based on their physical state.

Authorities also found two animals alive, a cat and a dog, which officers rescued and brought to the Missoula County Animal Control Shelter. Both were found to be malnourished and underweight, charging documents said.

Police confirmed Swartz-Martensen lived at the apartment and contacted her via phone. The officers explained they had responded for a welfare check and requested permission from Swartz-Martensen to re-enter her unit.

She declined, but acknowledged all of the animals and didn’t give consent for the living dog and cat to be taken. Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant.

A short time later, Swartz-Martensen returned to her apartment and was arrested. She told law enforcement the first dog she had gotten from a friend had health issues and had passed a few months prior. The second dog had died over a year ago, she said. She didn’t disclose how long the kitten had been deceased.