Missoula woman appears in court for alleged animal cruelty

A Missoula woman was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found multiple deceased and malnourished animals in her apartment.
Natasha E. Swartz-Martensen, 23, is charged with one misdemeanor and four felony counts of animal cruelty. A first offense of animal cruelty is a misdemeanor, while all subsequent offenses are felony charges.
Swartz-Martensen made her initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, Missoula police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor at Camelot Court in Missoula. The neighbor was concerned because the apartment Swartz-Martensen was living in had packages piled up on the porch and an air conditioner that had been running for months.
They also reported Swartz-Martensen’s car had been in the parking area for weeks and that there was a foul smell coming from her unit, charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday said.
Responding officers saw a medium-sized dog in the living room while looking through the windows — they noted the room was in disarray with personal items and animal feces strewn about.
When they entered the unit, officers noted animal feces and trash were covering the floor. As they approached the back of the apartment, they found a locked door. They knocked it down and found a deceased and a decomposed animal.
In total, officers found three deceased animals, two dogs and a kitten, when they searched the apartment. The animals appeared to have been deceased for a prolonged period of time based on their physical state.
Authorities also found two animals alive, a cat and a dog, which officers rescued and brought to the Missoula County Animal Control Shelter. Both were found to be malnourished and underweight, charging documents said.
Police confirmed Swartz-Martensen lived at the apartment and contacted her via phone. The officers explained they had responded for a welfare check and requested permission from Swartz-Martensen to re-enter her unit.
She declined, but acknowledged all of the animals and didn’t give consent for the living dog and cat to be taken. Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant.
A short time later, Swartz-Martensen returned to her apartment and was arrested. She told law enforcement the first dog she had gotten from a friend had health issues and had passed a few months prior. The second dog had died over a year ago, she said. She didn’t disclose how long the kitten had been deceased.
State prosecution noted Swartz-Martensen's lack of criminal history and said they didn't oppose releasing her on her own recognizance. The court followed the state's recommendations and imposed a condition that she be prohibited from owning pets. The court also ordered she contact a mental health support specialist.