A woman is facing a felony charge after she was arrested on suspicion of trying to cash fraudulent checks at multiple banks in Missoula.

Emily A. Svoboda, 29, is charged with one count of first-offense forgery, a felony. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of three years in the Montana State Prison, and/or a $1,500 fine.

In the last week, Missoula police officers responded to multiple calls at banks around town for possible fraud.

A Missoula resident told police they had put a check to Missoula Water in their mailbox. They said the check was removed, washed and cashed for a larger amount at a local credit union, according to Missoula County charging documents.

Officers identified the suspect as possibly being Svoboda from the credit union’s camera footage.

On Tuesday, a second Missoulian told police she mailed multiple checks to Republic Services for a bill. Republic Services said they hadn’t received her payments, which were sent on Dec. 22. The resident was contacted by U.S. Bank on Tuesday about a woman trying to cash a check for $951.35, according to charging documents. A bank employee noticed the signature on the check didn’t match the resident’s on-file signature the bank had for her.

Also on Tuesday, an employee at a third local bank called police to report a suspected fraudulent check. Officers located a suspect woman and detained her. She identified herself with a false name, charging documents allege. Officers eventually determined the woman’s name was Svoboda.

Svoboda made her initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday. She was released on her own recognizance to pre-trial services. Her arraignment date is Feb. 27 in Missoula County District Court.