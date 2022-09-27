Missoula woman arrested on suspicion of striking pedestrians

A Missoula woman was arrested following allegations that she struck two women with her car near Orange Street on Saturday.

Jessica N. Rodney, 42, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of negligent vehicular assault. She pleaded not guilty at her initial appearance on Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, Missoula police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near Spruce and Alder Street. Police saw multiple cars blocking traffic to the north end of Orange Street. Three women were in the middle of the road, charging documents filed into Missoula County stated.

Witnesses indicated who the suspect was to officers. They identified Rodney through her driver’s license.

Police observed ketchup on the car’s passenger side window and door frame. One of the women who reported being hit had ketchup in her hair and there was food scattered around the scene.

Charging documents state officers noticed Rodney might have been impaired. When talking with officers, Rodney denied drinking. She declined a breath and a blood test. A warrant was granted for a blood draw, but the toxicology results hadn’t come back at the time charges were filed, court documents state.

The two women received medical treatment at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. One of the women was waiting for X-ray results for an injured hip.

At Rodney’s initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court, both the prosecution and defense attorneys didn’t oppose Rodney being released from custody. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.