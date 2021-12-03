Missoula woman charged with federal mail theft

A U.S. Postal Service employee in Missoula is accused of stealing cash and gift cards from a greeting card.
Lassana Diaby, 40, of Missoula, is charged with theft of mail by an officer or employee. She pleaded not guilty in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on Nov. 29.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Diaby faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She was released from custody pending further proceedings.
The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
