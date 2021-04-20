Missoula woman charged with felony criminal endangerment after police chase

A Missoula County woman made her initial appearance on Monday after allegedly driving at speeds over 100 mph and traveling southbound in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 93.

Nellie Desjarlais, 20, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison for each count.

She was also charged with one count of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, one count of reckless driving, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanor charges.

On Friday at about noon, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Gray Wolf Peak Casino for reports of a woman yelling for help in her vehicle, according to court documents. When the responding deputy arrived, the vehicle with the woman that matched the complainant’s description accelerated out of the parking lot.

The vehicle drove southbound on U.S. Hwy 93 toward Missoula at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph, according to charging documents. The vehicle failed to yield when Deputy Ryan Ewing tried to stop it.

Throughout the chase, the car crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and drove southbound while in the northbound lane at least three times, according to charging documents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}