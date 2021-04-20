Missoula woman charged with felony criminal endangerment after police chase

A Missoula County woman made her initial appearance on Monday after allegedly driving at speeds over 100 mph and traveling southbound in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 93.
Nellie Desjarlais, 20, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison for each count.
She was also charged with one count of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, one count of reckless driving, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanor charges.
On Friday at about noon, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Gray Wolf Peak Casino for reports of a woman yelling for help in her vehicle, according to court documents. When the responding deputy arrived, the vehicle with the woman that matched the complainant’s description accelerated out of the parking lot.
The vehicle drove southbound on U.S. Hwy 93 toward Missoula at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph, according to charging documents. The vehicle failed to yield when Deputy Ryan Ewing tried to stop it.
Throughout the chase, the car crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and drove southbound while in the northbound lane at least three times, according to charging documents.
The vehicle continued southbound at speeds ranging from 120 to 130 mph. After multiple failed attempts to stop the car, the suspect vehicle came to a stop behind other vehicles at a red light at the intersection of Cartage Road and U.S. Hwy 93, according to charging documents.
The driver, later identified as Desjarlais, exited the driver’s seat with her hands in the air, according to court documents. After confirming there was no one else in the car, law enforcement attempted to arrest Desjarlais and place her in the back of a patrol car.
Desjarlais resisted apprehension by kicking at law enforcement and refusing to get into the back seat. She falsely identified herself by giving officers an incorrect name, according to the charging documents.
After eventually securing Desjarlais in the law enforcement vehicle, officers took her to St. Patrick Hospital to be medically cleared for detention. Medical staff sedated her, according to court documents.
“There were no alcohol or drugs in this case, in fact it was a mental health issue,” Desjarlais’ attorney Lance Jasper said at her initial appearance.
Desjarlais was scheduled to be released on her own recognizance to her parents on Tuesday. She was ordered to complete a medical health evaluation, and has been prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and using alcohol or other intoxicants.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 3 at 9 a.m.