Missoula woman dead in I-90 vehicle rollover near Alberton

A fatal crash on I-90 Sunday morning left one Missoula woman dead.
Support Local Journalism
Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded about 10:15 a.m. to mile marker 76 near Alberton in Mineral County. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
She was traveling in the I-90 westbound lanes when she drifted off the left side of the roadway, entered the median and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to an MHP report. The car came to a stop on its roof in the middle of the eastbound side of the freeway.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were listed as bare and dry. The victim was wearing a seatbelt, and vehicle speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors of the crash, the report said.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.