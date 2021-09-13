Missoula woman dead in I-90 vehicle rollover near Alberton

Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded about 10:15 a.m. to mile marker 76 near Alberton in Mineral County. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.

She was traveling in the I-90 westbound lanes when she drifted off the left side of the roadway, entered the median and rolled over into the eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to an MHP report. The car came to a stop on its roof in the middle of the eastbound side of the freeway.