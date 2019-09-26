A 19-year-old woman from Missoula was killed on Wednesday evening in a fiery car crash on Interstate 90 near Turah east of Missoula.
The Montana Highway Patrol's incident report from the crash said it occurred around 5:22 p.m. at mile marker 113. There was only one vehicle involved, a Ford Bronco, and the woman was driving and was the only person in the vehicle. Her name has not been released pending an investigation and notification of family members.
According to the report, the vehicle was westbound when it went off the right side of the road and went into an area between the on-ramp and the westbound lane. The vehicle then went airborne over the on-ramp before landing on the north side of the on-ramp. It then struck a tree and caught fire.
Speed is suspected as a factor, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected, according to the Highway Patrol.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene when emergency responders arrived.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.