Missoula woman dies in Interstate 90 crash
Missoula woman dies in Interstate 90 crash

A 26-year-old Missoula woman was killed Friday evening in an Interstate 90 crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman, who was not named, was driving in the left passing lane near mile marker 93 when she tried to pass another car using the left shoulder, the patrol said. She collided with the back of the other car, lost control, ran off the roadway, dropped down onto Loiselle Lane, struck an embankment and caught on fire.

She was transported to St. Patrick Hospital and succumbed to her injuries, the patrol said.

A couple from Ohio was driving in the first car. They are uninjured.

