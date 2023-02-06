A Missoula woman died on Friday in a car crash on I-90 near Drummond, according to Montana Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers were called to a crash near mile marker 145 at 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to a trooper’s crash report, a passenger car was turning on a curve while going too fast for the interstate’s icy road conditions. It went off the road to the left, striking a concrete barrier. The driver overcorrected and re-entered freeway traffic.

The car then went off the right side of the road and hit a post and concrete block. It rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.

The passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Missoula, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to the report. She died from her injuries.

Drugs and speed were suspected factors in the crash, according to the report.

Last week, road conditions and cars driving too fast caused a multi-vehicle pile up in the same area of I-90. Six people were brought to Missoula's hospital with severe injuries.