 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula woman missing after reports of a disturbance
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Missoula woman missing after reports of a disturbance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cheri Diane Rivera

Cheri Diane Rivera

 Provided

The Montana Department of Justice issued a missing endangered person advisory for a Missoula woman on Sunday.

Cheri Diane Rivera was last seen on Sunday, according to the advisory.

Welsh said officers responded to a disturbance call at 4:04 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to Motel 6 to reports that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived, both Rivera and her boyfriend were gone, he said.

They may be in a dark green Ford pickup and are possibly headed to Washington State, according to the advisory.

Contact Sgt. Rick Stevenson at 406-552-6329 with any information.

Amazon Illegally Fired Activist Workers, National Labor Board Finds. Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham were fired by Amazon last year. It’s a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law, Emily Cunningham, Former Amazon Employee, via 'The New York Times'. The National Labor Relations Board found that the company's actions were illegal ... when it fired the two after they spoke out on pandemic safety concerns and Amazon's contributions to climate change. A spokesperson for Amazon responded to the finding. We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against our internal policies, all of which are lawful, Jaci Anderson, Amazon Spokesperson, via 'The New York Times'. We terminated these employees not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability but, rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies, Jaci Anderson, Amazon Spokesperson, via 'The New York Times'. Ballots cast last week by Amazon employees of a warehouse in Alabama will determine whether or not they will form a union
0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US sees opportunity to share more vaccine overseas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News