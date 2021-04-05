Missoula woman missing after reports of a disturbance

The Montana Department of Justice issued a missing endangered person advisory for a Missoula woman on Sunday.
Cheri Diane Rivera was last seen on Sunday, according to the advisory.
Welsh said officers responded to a disturbance call at 4:04 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to Motel 6 to reports that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend.
When officers arrived, both Rivera and her boyfriend were gone, he said.
They may be in a dark green Ford pickup and are possibly headed to Washington State, according to the advisory.
Contact Sgt. Rick Stevenson at 406-552-6329 with any information.