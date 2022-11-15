 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula woman pleads guilty to 2020 homicide

Angela Fallan

A Missoula woman accused of killing a man during a domestic dispute in 2020 pleaded guilty to a mitigated homicide charge last week.

Angela T. Fallan pleaded guilty to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide on Nov. 10. She faces a maximum penalty of 40 years at the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 30 in Missoula County District Court. 

The victim was Gary B. Fallan, who was 32 years old at the time.

He was shot in the head on Oct. 4, 2020 at the apartment of Angela Fallan, after the two had been drinking all day and an argument had escalated between them, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

Angela Fallan called police four times in the span of an hour on the evening of the incident. She either asked authorities to remove Gary Fallan from her property or to cancel her call to do so. The fourth call was to report she had shot Gary Fallan, according to charging documents.

Angela Fallan was initially charged with deliberate homicide.

According to an amended affidavit filed on Nov. 10, Angela killed Gary “while under the influence of extreme mental or emotional stress for which there is a reasonable explanation.”

Angela Fallan’s attorney Joshua Demers indicated there would be several witness testimonies at the sentencing hearing. She is not currently in custody.

