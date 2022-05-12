Missoula woman pleads guilty to federal charges for trafficking meth, fentanyl

A Missoula woman admitted on Tuesday to trafficking meth and fentanyl after authorities found about seven pounds of the drugs during an investigation last fall.

Savannah S. Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl and to a drug user possessing a firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Smith faces a mandatory minimum of five years to life in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release on the drug charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the firearms charge," the release stated.

On Oct. 6, 2021, law enforcement served a search warrant on a house shared by Smith and her co-defendant, Carlos Aguirre. In the house, officers found 6.9 pounds of meth (about 25,368 doses) and fentanyl pills, the press release said. They also located 20 firearms throughout the residence.

Records showed Smith bought 22 guns between February 2020 and August 2021.

Smith told officers Aguirre would give her the meth, which she would then trade for opiate pills.

In a separate search on Aguirre's car, law enforcement found a quarter-pound of meth packaged for sale. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the press release stated. Aguirre is pending sentencing.

Sentencing for Smith was set for Aug. 24 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in Missoula. Smith was released from custody pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark is prosecuting the case. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

