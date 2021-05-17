 Skip to main content
Missoula woman pleads not guilty to starting house fire, killing two dogs
Missoula woman pleads not guilty to starting house fire, killing two dogs

betts

Erin Michelle Betts, 23. 

 Zoe Buchli

A Missoula woman pleaded not guilty on Monday to starting a house fire that killed two dogs.

Erin Michelle Betts, 23, was arraigned in front of Missoula District Judge Jason Marks on one charge of arson and two of animal cruelty.

Public defender Kelli Sather appeared on behalf of Betts and requested to be heard on bail. Judge Marks declined to reduce bail, which is set at $100,000, and scheduled a bail argument hearing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday before Judge Shane Vannatta.

On May 4, officers responded to a report of a fire on the 900 block of Stoddard Street that caused $450,000 in property damage and left two dogs dead.

While traveling to the house, a responding officer saw a woman running south over the Scott Street Bridge and recognized her as Betts from previous contacts law enforcement had with her, charging documents said.

After speaking with witnesses, officers located Betts at the Poverello Center. They noticed she smelled of gasoline and that her hair had been singed.

When questioned, Betts confirmed she had been near the railroad tracks and Scott Street Bridge when she saw the smoke. She stated that she ran from the smoke to avoid getting in trouble because she was the only one in the area at the time of the fire and could be considered a person of interest, charging documents said.

Betts was arrested and booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility the evening of May 4.

