Missoula woman sentenced for 2019 fatal stabbing

A Missoula woman was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the state — with initial placement at the Montana State Hospital — for entering a man’s apartment and fatally stabbing him in November 2019.

Nancy Leann Wright, who was 47 at the time of the stabbing, pleaded guilty while mentally ill in May to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide. She was initially charged with deliberate homicide, which was replaced with a mitigated homicide charge because of mental health issues she was experiencing at the time of the attack.

Wright and the victim, Phillip "Phil" Benjamin, were neighbors at the Parkside Village apartments on Stephens Avenue South and Higgins Avenue, where the stabbing occurred.

Benjamin would now be 44, Missoula County Chief Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said at a sentencing hearing Tuesday. His family testified about his loving and resilient personality.

“He was kind and gentle and looked out for those that were, to him, in need. He stood up to bullies and those that tried to take advantage of others,” Ann Benjamin, Phillip’s mom, said. “Our hearts are heavy with grief and sorrow that someone so decent lost his life in such a tragic way. We think of Phillip everyday.”

His brother, Bart Benjamin, spoke about his infectious smile, laugh and overall demeanor that brought light to people’s lives.

“There’s so much in him to miss,” Bart said, adding he frequently goes back to how much Phillip suffered in his last moments, and how he was alone. “It was such a senseless and careless act, I want to know Nancy, who caused this pain, is kept away from others. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this.”

Wright has not expressed remorse throughout the court process, Jennings said.

She appeared via Zoom from the Montana State Hospital for her sentencing. She read a brief statement and offered an apology, saying she wasn’t in the right frame of mind at the time of Benjamin's death.

Wright’s defense attorney, Bill Lower, said she has not tried to make excuses and he wanted to offer a few things to provide an explanation of what happened.

“She understands she perpetrated a horrible tragedy that has taken a person’s life, but what was going on with Nancy at the time of this incident was that she was completely untreated and un-medicated,” Lower said, explaining Wright has schizoaffective disorder.

Wright received credit for 742 days already served in custody.

When delivering his sentence, Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta said the initial placement at the state hospital is to give Wright an environment where she can obtain appropriate treatment for her mental health diagnosis.

"The lengthy commitment reflects the devastating harm the defendant inflicted on the family and friends of Phillip Benjamin, when she took Phillip's life," Judge Vannatta said. "Phil was taken far too young, and from your statements I know his loss will be keenly felt."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.