Missoula woman sentenced to 4 years for trafficking meth, heroin

A Missoula woman was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking meth and heroin in the community.

Sadie Marie Todd, 45, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case and also fined Todd $6,895.

On May 11, 2021, after a state warrant was issued, Missoula police officers searched Todd's residence, finding meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia, the government alleged in court documents. Todd subsequently admitted during an interview to having the drugs and paraphernalia in her home.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime.

