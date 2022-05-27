Missoula woman sentenced to five years for meth trafficking

A Missoula woman was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison on Thursday for trafficking meth.

Jasmine L. Snyder, 40, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release. Her custodial sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Court documents state Snyder possessed and intended to distribute about 12.7 pounds of meth, equivalent to roughly 46,000 doses of the drug.

Last November, law enforcement conducted a controlled United State Postal Service delivery of two packages suspected to contain about 500 grams of meth.

On Nov. 24, a U.S. Postal Service inspector alerted authorities to two suspicious packages slated to be delivered from California addressed to a Missoula residence where Snyder received deliveries, according to court documents.

Informants told officials they had purchased meth from Snyder during the summer and fall of 2021.

On Nov. 30, authorities set up surveillance on her apartment and apprehended Snyder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.