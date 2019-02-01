Phyllis Thompson got a call Friday at her Missoula apartment. The man on the other end said he was from Publishers Clearing House.
The caller, in what Thompson called a broken accent, told her she’d won $5 million, she told the Missoulian.
“He got my name and number. Then he asked me for $65 for verification,” Thompson said. “That was when the light went off in my brain.”
It’s a light Publishers Clearing House and the Federal Trade Commission wish went off in more brains.
Thompson is 81 and worked for Missoula Aging Services for a dozen years as a senior companion and foster grandparent before retiring two years ago. She’s on Social Security, but she could probably find a use for $5 million.
“But I’m not stupid. I’m pretty savvy. I’ve been out there in the world,” she said.
“They didn’t ask me my bank or my account, but of course they would have that if I sent the check,” Thompson said.
What she can’t figure out is how they got her phone number. Not only is it unlisted, but she said she’s never had it published.
The caller ID on her phone said “PCH” but “that could stand for anything,” Thompson reasoned.
While the caller didn’t leave a number, Thompson has one. Starting two or three days before, she began getting calls from an 800 number she suspects was related to the scam.
There is a legitimate Publishers Clearing House that does give out millions of dollars and has for decades, even after its most visible spokesman, Ed McMahon, died in 2009.
That one says it’s bedeviled by “fraudsters pretending to be real PCH employees” and has a Scam Alert page on its website with this message:
“If you are ever contacted by someone claiming to represent PCH, or claiming to be one of our employees, and asked to send or wire money (for any reason whatsoever, including taxes); or send a pre-paid gift card or Green Dot Moneypak card in order to claim a sweepstakes prize – DON’T! It’s a SCAM. If you are sent a check, told it’s a partial prize award, and asked to cash it and send a portion back to claim the full prize award, DON’T. The check is fake, but the SCAM is real!”
The Federal Trade Commission seconds all that.
In a bulletin posted last April, the FTC’s Emma Fletcher warned consumers to never send money to collect a prize, sweepstakes check or lottery winnings.
“If you have to pay, it’s a scam,” she said flatly.
Never deposit a check sent to you and then send back money to cover “expenses,” Fletcher said, even if the funds appear in your account. “That’s a sure sign of a scam.”
She suggested that if you are asked to pay for a prize, hang up and report it to the FTC (ftc.gov/complaint). The FTC doesn’t resolve individual consumer complaints but acts as a clearinghouse for tracking fraudulent schemes.
The prospect of being handed millions of dollars is hard to resist and it’s no coincidence that the offers are made to older people, often those living alone.
“There’s truth in the fact that as we all age we become more trusting of strangers and others, and I think there are people who prey on that,” said Kathryn Hungerford, development director for Missoula Aging Services.
The demand for one payment for a prize inevitably leads to more.
“Once people get down that path so far, they feel they can’t stop,” Hungerford said. “It’s so embarrassing that they don’t want to tell their family and friends.”
Thompson says she won’t start down the path, and her first thought after notifying the police was to call the newspaper to help warn others of the scam.
Her caller Friday told her he would send a special delivery letter that should arrive Tuesday or Wednesday. She’s curious what it’ll say, and offered to share its contents with the Missoulian.
“I don’t think the letter will ever come,” Thompson said. “We’ll see. They’re going to think I’ll send the $65 to them because I got a special delivery letter.
“Thank God I’m smart," she added. "I just wanted to get the word out there so other people won’t be taken in.”