Missoula women allege assisted living facility misled public about COVID

Tamra Hatch, Wayne’s daughter, couldn’t believe her eyes when she read that statement in the paper.

Her father definitely had symptoms from the disease and it ended up killing him, she said. She had been visiting him almost daily in Missoula, but happened to be seeing grandchildren in Hawaii when her father contracted the virus. She was told at the time that her father was asymptomatic as well.

She vividly remembers her conversation with Erin Heitzmann, a nurse who is the administrator of the BeeHive Homes franchise in Missoula.

“I called Erin and said ‘how can Daddy be asymptomatic? He sounds like he’s sleeping all the time, and the night person called me last night and said he had diarrhea everywhere and he isn’t eating. How is that asymptomatic?’,” she recalled. “And she says ‘Tam, he’s fine. No worries.’ And so I stayed in Maui. By the time I got home he was too far gone.”

By the time she saw her father, a nurse told her he had fairly severe symptoms, Hatch said.