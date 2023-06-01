A severe shortage of quality, affordable child care affects almost every segment of life in Montana, from a worker shortage to stunted educational development.

One local nonprofit took a big step this week toward addressing the issue.

The Missoula Family YMCA held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new $4 million Phyllis Washington Early Child Care Center.

The new facility at the Y's Russell Street campus is just the first phase of construction for its Here for Good capital campaign, a multiyear effort to raise $19.3 million to completely revamp the campus.

"I'm kind of overwhelmed today with what is going on and where we're at," said Missoula YMCA CEO Heather Foster. "Truly, we have been dreaming, strategizing, planning and hustling for this for so long."

She said the campus serves over 15,000 people every year. An aging, small yellow building has been home to the child care program for many years but doesn't have the capacity to keep up with demand.

Rendering of YMCA Childcare Center A rendering of what the new childcare center will look like.

"We know we are a place of transformation, a place of belonging, a place of community and the buildings that we have here are really just a tool that we use," Foster said. "We also know what well-built intentional spaces mean, and this new child care center we are building starting today is going to be a space intentionally built for children. A place where imagination is sparked, learning is created, where families can come together and children can learn and grow and thrive."

Officials with the YMCA and other organizations say there's a critical lack of infant and toddler care in Missoula, and the new facility will allow the "Y" to double the number of kids ages 0-5 that it serves.

Set to be completed in the fall of 2024, the new 6,600-square-foot center will feature:

A breastfeeding room for working moms to connect with their infants during their workdays.

A therapy and family meeting room for kids needing additional services.

Indoor/outdoor experiential learning spaces to expand on traditional learning methods.

A large kitchen built to provide nutritious meals to children three times a day, along with another smaller kitchen.

Space to expand so that as the community grows, the Y’s child care capacity can grow along with it.

"Many people don't know that the Y is one of the largest provider of free, nutritious meals to Missoula kids," Foster said. "These kitchens will allow us to serve our earliest learners, but also to care for our school-aged children so that when kids leave our programs, they always have full bellies."

Phyllis Washington, who calls Missoula home and who is married to industrial magnate Dennis Washington, was a local elementary school teacher. The Washington Family Foundation's donation to the project was crucial, as were donations from many others, Foster noted.

Mark Thane, a state lawmaker who also volunteers on the Y's capital campaign committee, said the Missoula YMCA is the largest licensed child care provider in Montana.

"Right now in the state of Montana, 27,000 parents are out of the workforce because of a lack of available or affordable child care," Thane said. "And that's significant. And this new facility will be transformative in the expanded capacity and that's a huge economic driver for the city of Missoula."

The capital campaign still needs to raise $5 million to get to the finish line, he said, mainly because of the escalation of construction costs over the last few years.

The second phase of the project will include a complete "renovation and refresh" of the main YMCA building along with construction of a new family locker room, a new fitness studio and a new youth innovation center.

After that, the YMCA is contemplating building an all-abilities playground, a splash deck and a multi-court covered "airnasium" as the final phase.

“This marks the start of a major transformation for our Y and the result of our community stepping up for one another,” said Jorge Watson, Missoula Family YMCA board chief volunteer officer. “Missoula is growing, and the Y is here to grow right along with it. Our Y is committed to continuing to provide high quality education and health and wellness programs for all.”

For more information visit ymcahereforgood.org.